Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Pandemic adds new wrinkles and complexities to cable network capacity planning

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/23/2021
Comment (0)

With the cable industry more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not exactly news anymore to say that the increased use of video conferencing and other apps taxed the upstream capacity of hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks.

That situation caused cable operators to add capacity to their HFC networks, push ahead with node splits and accelerate the use of AI-assisted technologies that enable networks to use the existing spectrum more efficiently. It also caused some projects, including plans centered on a distributed access architecture (DAA) and network virtualization, to be temporarily pushed out. And, thanks to a significant usage increase in historically thin upstream, there's now momentum building for "mid-split" and "high-split" upgrades that expand the amount of spectrum dedicated to the upstream.

CommScope has put out its latest annual study, based on bandwidth consumption from tens of millions of broadband subscribers of a cross-section of Tier 1 and Tier 2 operators, that provides another deep look at how the pandemic impacted traffic levels.

The general finding is that demand for upstream capacity far outran the increases witnessed in the downstream. Prior to the pandemic, the average yearly growth in the upstream bandwidth was typically 20%, but surged some 57% over the past year, CommScope found. The study also found that there was a 10% to 15% boost in the subscriber downstream average bandwidth compared to a step up of 25%-35% in the upstream direction.

Average subscriber upstream bandwidth consumption during peak busy period. (Source: CommScope) Click here for a larger version of this image.
Average subscriber upstream bandwidth consumption during peak busy period.
(Source: CommScope)
Click here for a larger version of this image.

Cable networks largely survived the initial traffic spikes of the pandemic along with other surges that cropped up later in 2020 with traditional blocking and tackling – capacity enhancements to existing cable modem termination systems along with node splits.

But the pandemic also stretched out the day's busy usage periods as people worked and schooled from home. Those peak usage periods "grew from four hours a day to eighteen, and the average household demand surged, especially in the upstream," CommScope Engineering Fellow John Ulm explained in this blog post.

Average subscriber downstream bandwidth consumption during peak busy period. (Source: CommScope) Click here for a larger version of this image.
Average subscriber downstream bandwidth consumption during peak busy period.
(Source: CommScope)
Click here for a larger version of this image.

All of these factors will likely cause a shift in how cable operators study and predict future capacity demands.

Pre-pandemic, operators typically relied on a relatively simple equation to figure out future bandwidth needs – determining the average utilization during the peak busy period, which produces a relatively static look at the usage of the number.

In an interview about CommScope's latest findings, Ulm notes that there's a second important component – the quality of experience (QoE) overhead – that that now deserves more attention than ever before. That component, he explains, determines how much overhead needs to go into the system to ensure that customers are getting the burst speeds supported by their particular broadband tier.

If there's a sudden change in the system that causes that static utilization to leap 50%, such as what happened upstream during the pandemic, the operator has much less overhead available to absorb the impact.

Thanks to a big capacity advantage, the HFC downstream, which delivers bursts of 1 Gbit/s to certain high-end customers these days, usually has much more wriggle room than an upstream that might support maximum bursts of just 20 Mbit/s. That left the capacity limitations of the HFC upstream more exposed during the pandemic.

CommScope's data shows that the Throughout Average (Tavg) for upstream consumption was at about 160 kbit/s around January 2020 – meaning an operator would need about 32 Mbit/s of upstream capacity for the static usage, and perhaps another 40 Mbit/s of QoE overhead to get a grip on burst speeds. That picture changed significantly when the Tavg jumped to almost 250 kbit/s during the pandemic – it left a lot less headroom for burst-level speeds.

It's that combination – the Tavg and the max service tier – that are the "most important metrics for capacity planning" and "define what operators must engineer their networks to handle," Ulm wrote.

And monitoring and studying that mixture of data will remain critically important as demand continues to climb on HFC networks that, until spectrum upgrades are put into play, possess much less upstream capacity to spread around than they do on the downstream side.

"The upstream is just smaller total capacity, so there's less margin to absorb these changes and the upstream had the larger percentage changes," Ulm said. "That's why a year ago everybody was really feeling the pinch in the upstream."

Upstream expansion set to supersede node splits

Ulm says node splits, which can require operators to push fiber deeper into the network and add nodes, will only get cable operators so far due to their diminishing returns. Rather than splitting nodes every two to three years, he says a "mid-split" that pushes the upstream from 42MHz today to 85MHz delivers much more bandwidth for the buck while also obviating the need to do frequent node splits. Also on the table these days are 204MHz "high-split" upgrades.

"If you look at long-term economics, the 85MHz [mid-split] starts looking much better than just business-as-usual, splitting nodes every couple of years," Ulm says.

But not all operators are in a position to do that. Some still have DOCSIS 3.0 modems on the plant or use older set-tops utilizing out-of-band frequencies that can't be moved above 85MHz, Ulm explained.

However, they'll have to get moving as it becomes increasingly unlikely they'll be able to milk a 42MHz upstream for a lot longer.

"The ratio between downstream capacity and upstream capacity has gotten really out of whack," Ulm said. "We've neglected the upstream for the last decade … We've had the tools available and people are finally waking up and using them."

HFC asymmetry will live on, despite growing upstream demands

While demands on the upstream are still climbing, the downstream/upstream ratio is still nowhere near symmetrical. According to CommScope, the downstream/upstream ratio peaked last year at 15:1, and has since narrowed to 12:1.

Based on the latest data from the NCTA's COVID-19 Dashboard, there are signs that the growth and peak usage of the network might be tailing off. But there's still no telling when demand might start shooting up again.

Source: NCTA COVID-19 Dashboard Click here for a larger version of this image.
Source: NCTA COVID-19 Dashboard
Click here for a larger version of this image.

CommScope expects to see a "new normal" post-pandemic that will be marked by ongoing increases in usage that aren't nearly as chaotic or severe as what was seen starting in March 2020.

On the downstream side, the company expects to see a CAGR of 20%-25% for the foreseeable future, with a similar 20%-25% CAGR for the upstream. That, the study concluded, should pave the way for the downstream/upstream ratio to hover in the range of 10:1 to 15:1.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE