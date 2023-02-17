Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Harmonic CFO exit presents risk, doesn't alter company's trajectory

News Analysis

A key piece of Harmonic's leadership team is departing the video and networking supplier and carries with it some risk. But the loss shouldn't derail the company's overall plan to help lead video's streaming transition and cable's shift to next-gen networks, an analyst said.

Harmonic disclosed Thursday that CFO Sanjay Kalra is resigning, effective March 3, 2023, "to pursue other opportunities." It's unclear where Kalra is heading, but his departure "is not a result of any disagreement with the Company or its board of directors, or any matter relating to the Company's operators, policies or practices," Harmonic explained in this 8-K filing.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

As a result, Harmonic has appointed Jeremy Rosenberg as interim CFO. Rosenberg, an exec late of Music Choice and ad-tech company Visible World (acquired by Comcast in 2015), joined Harmonic in early 2015 and has been serving as SVP of business development since October 2016.

The change in Harmonic's C-suite arrives as the company continues to amplify its focus on the streaming video sector and as a rising player in the cable industry's transition to virtualized and distributed access networks. Comcast, Harmonic's marquee customer, represented almost half the vendor's revenues in Q4 2022.

While Kalra's departure is characterized as voluntary, "[w]e regard unexpected C-level transitions as a risk," Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold explained in a research note. "We doubt this change in leadership reflects a change in trajectory, and with Comcast as a foundation and growth coming from newer awards, the timing may be suitable for the swap."

'Mixed' reaction

But Leopold also characterized investor sentiment on the coming CFO change as "mixed."

Those who are familiar with the company see the timing as good for the transition, while "those less familiar with the narrative are understandably spooked," Leopold added. "Mr. Kalra will complete Harmonic's 10-K, and we do not believe his departure reflects disagreement regarding the accounting or finances."

Kalra's decision to exit the company has so far had a benign effect on Harmonic's stock, which was down 16 cents (1.18%) to $13.77 each in mid-day trading Friday.

In addition to a software-as-a-service focus on video streaming, Harmonic has placed a big bet on fiber nodes and "CableOS," its virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) – elements that will help operators pursue a distributed access architecture (DAA) that will underpin future DOCSIS 4.0 networks.

Led by its position at Comcast, Harmonic's CableOS platform supported 15.2 million cable modems served at the end of Q4 2022, up 218% year-over-year.

Charter Communications has become a new coveted target as the operator pushes ahead with a multi-faceted network upgrade plan that includes the use of a vCMTS and the deployment of the remote PHY option of DAA – a pairing that lines up with Comcast's approach.

Leopold said he expects non-Comcast customers to fuel Harmonic's growth starting in the second half of 2023. "Charter represents a large yet unsecured opportunity, where we see Harmonic as the front-runner, though we note that major initiatives such as the one Charter has embarked on, take time," he added.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies – Making cable faster, broader, deeper, better

If you want to know where the cable tech space is heading, we've got you covered. Join the biggest names in the industry in Denver, CO on March 14 & 15 for the latest edition of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference.

Back for a record 16th consecutive year, Cable Next-Gen is the premier independent conference covering the broadband technology market. This year's edition will tackle all the top tech topics, including 10G, DOCSIS 4.0, Distributed Access Architecture, next-gen PON, fixed wireless access, network virtualization, the Digital Divide and more

Get your free operator pass here.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
Telco, media and entertainment, and training and certification
Kaizen Gaming modernizes service development with microservices on Red Hat OpenShift
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Experience Red Hat Enterprise Linux
6 Digital Service Provider Musts
Key Themes for 2022
Taking the Lead on IT Automation
The service provider edge: Building the case for an open source approach
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE