Cable Tech

Former FuboTV exec joins Imagine Communications

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/30/2022
Comment (0)

DENVER – Imagine Communications has appointed media industry executive Diana Horowitz to the newly created position of vice president, strategic sales, advertising technology. Based in New York City, Horowitz will drive the company's strategy of helping customers generate greater profitability from their media assets by migrating toward a converged linear and digital advertising approach.

Horowitz brings extensive experience in digital and broadcast advertising and technology to Imagine's Americas sales team, led by Joe Sheehan, senior vice president of sales, Americas. Her wide-ranging media background allows her to offer a unique perspective to Imagine and its customers, having led advertising businesses through digital transformations and revenue expansion programs.

Prior to joining Imagine, Horowitz was senior vice president, advertising sales, at fuboTV, also overseeing ad operations. Her previous roles include positions at Telestream, IBM Watson Media, Comcast Technology Solutions and Scripps Networks Interactive, where she led the digital ad sales team, northeast region, for Food Network and Cooking Channel. Horowitz began her career at The New York Times Company, holding leadership roles in both New York and Paris.

Read the full announcement here.

Imagine Communications

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
