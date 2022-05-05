Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

CommScope CEO expects little uplift from Comcast-Charter streaming JV

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/5/2022
Comment (0)

CommScope's Home Networks unit is currently a key supplier of hybrid QAM/IP and IP-only devices that use Comcast's core software platform. Yet CEO Chuck Treadway doesn't expect to see much to gain from the recently announced national streaming joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications.

Treadway doesn't expect that deal to affect Home Networks' position at Comcast. And Charter? "They're not that big of a client for us at this point, so I don't see that as a big effect related to the Home [Networks] business," he said Thursday on CommScope's Q1 2022 earnings call.

(Source: RidingMetaphor/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: RidingMetaphor/Alamy Stock Photo)

While it's true that connected TVs are a central piece to the Comcast-Charter deal (Hisense is the first TV-maker on board, and more are expected to follow), streaming players are also tied into the 50/50 joint venture. In fact, Charter expects to start offering 4K-capable streaming devices and voice remotes stemming from the new venture sometime in 2023.

To be fair to Treadway, it's still as clear as mud regarding how, or if, the device supplier situation will change once the new JV gains approval and truly gets rolling.

But, with the software element increasingly being extracted from the total product equation for set-tops and broadband gateways, there's a movement underway for operators like Comcast to work more directly with original device manufacturers (ODMs) that possess their own manufacturing capabilities. That could result in less reliance on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), such as CommScope, that typically provide a management layer function between the service provider customer and the companies that actually manufacture the final products.

The proposed Comcast-Charter joint venture covers a streaming platform backed by a UI and voice search that can run on smart TVs and streaming devices. (Source: Comcast)
The proposed Comcast-Charter joint venture covers a streaming platform backed by a UI and voice search that can run on smart TVs and streaming devices.
(Source: Comcast)

The Home Networks pariah

The haziness in this aspect of CommScope's business is also growing thicker as the Home Networks unit itself continues to languish in pariah status at CommScope. A planned spin-off of Home Networks is on hold due to silicon shortages and general uncertainties enflamed by broader supply chain constraints. Meanwhile, some industry observers privately believe CommScope would prefer to find a buyer for Home Networks rather than go through the spin-out.

Meanwhile, Home Networks, the unit that makes set-tops, modems and other types of customer premises equipment (CPE), remains outside of "core" CommScope, which is focused on broadband and wireless network gear.

Treadway's shoulder-shrug answer on the Comcast-Charter question also comes as Home Networks basically treads water. The unit pulled down Q1 2022 revenues of $496 million, versus $501 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBIDTA rose 20%, to $23 million.

And there's more trouble ahead. Treadway said Home Networks will be more heavily impacted from chip supply "decommits" in the second quarter of the year, but added that the company is trying to boost chip availability and introduce substitutes where possible.

Pressed on pricing pressures

Home Networks aside, a good portion of CommScope's call focused on how the company is raising prices to keep margins in check as it works through a sizable backlog driven up by the aforementioned supply chain issues and resulting inflation.

"Our margins remained under pressure in the first quarter as we continue to work price increases through our backlog," Treadway said. He expects to see margin improvements in the second half of 2022 at core CommScope as pricing initiatives take hold.

But he said CommScope is sticking with a 2022 adjusted EBIDTA forecast of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Fellow broadband and wireless supplier Casa Systems pulled back its full-year 2022 guidance on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to offset inflation with price," Treadway said. "Our tools and processes are improving and help to give us more visibility as we go through it."

Financial snapshot

Consolidated CommScope (with Home Networks included) generated Q1 2022 sales of $2.22 billion, up 8% versus the year-ago quarter. Revenues at core CommScope rose 10% to $1.73 billion.

Update: CommScope's Q1 sales beat Wall Street expectations of $2.08 billion. Investors cheered the result, sending CommScope shares up 13% in early-afternoon trading Thursday.

Access Network Solutions (ANS), the unit that includes cable access products such as cable modem termination systems (CMTSs) and nodes, saw revenues fall 16%, to $317 million. CommScope said margins are shifting to more hardware-centric products as operators move ahead with distributed access architecture (DAA) deployments that require new nodes and amplifiers.

ANS did see some movement on the DOCSIS 4.0 front, as the company said it was close to finalizing an agreement with a "leading service provider" on a joint development partnership for D4.0. The service provider wasn't named, but it has come to light that CommScope is closely involved in Comcast's Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) amplifier project.

CommScope's Network, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS) unit, which includes distributed access systems, small cells and the Ruckus business, generated Q1 revenues of $188 million, down 2% year-on-year.

A bright spot in this unit is OneCell, a platform outfitted with four radio modules for both public and private networks. Two major US carriers have qualified OneCell, and the third is in process. OneCell will also support CBRS spectrum. OneCell is driving revenues now and expected to pick up the pace in 2023, Treadway said.

The Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) unit, which includes the company's new XGS-PON lineup, saw revenues climb 24%, to $838 million. CommScope's XGS-PON platform for telcos and cable operators is poised to drive "meaningful revenues" in 2023, Treadway said.

Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN) pulled in Q1 revenues of $390 million, up 20%.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE