Maxis teams up with Google Cloud and AWS for GenAI push

Malaysia's Maxis has expanded its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its foray into generative AI (GenAI) to make its internal and external operations more efficient.

Maxis and its partners made the announcements at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in two separate statements.

GenAI for internal and customer services

The telco operator said it will be integrating Google Cloud GenAI capabilities into its workflow and customer service operations.

Maxis will use Google Cloud's Duet AI for Developers platform for AI-powered coding assistance in natural language, as well as multimodal capabilities from the Gemini models on the Vertex AI platform.

By integrating these platform capabilities, Maxis expects improved internal processes, productivity gains, new operational insights and enhanced customer behavior modeling, said the company.

"Embracing cutting-edge GenAI in our workplace not only automates processes but empowers employees to focus on strategic tasks while streamlining processes. Through AI integration, we can enhance efficiency, elevate customer service with data-driven insights and foster continuous improvement," said Maxis CIO Ng May Ching in a statement released Monday at MWC in Barcelona.

Adding Google Cloud's AI capabilities into its internal environments is part of Maxis' strategy to adopt a holistic framework that integrates data, AI and cybersecurity to enhance its digital resilience, the company added.

Furthermore, Maxis and Google Cloud will continue to develop applied GenAI solutions for data analytics and cybersecurity, and extend GenAI skills to Maxis employees.

Maxis will extend its GenAI experience through the company's flagship community programs, eKelas Usahawan and eKelas, to upskill individuals and school students in an increasingly AI-driven world.

GenAI for real-world business cases

For the telco operator's expanded collaboration with AWS, Maxis will harness its advanced 5G capabilities and AWS' GenAI offering to introduce innovations in targeted vertical industries such as retail, manufacturing, logistics and financial services.

"Building on AWS, Maxis will be able to offer integrated solutions designed to adapt to evolving business needs, providing enterprises with a competitive edge through technology advancements," the company said in a press release.

Furthermore, Maxis said it will now be able to leverage AWS advanced machine learning capabilities to build, train and deploy AI models at scale, to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence.

"The combined efforts of GenAI integration and large language model trained to support the Bahasa Melayu language will also help accelerate the digital transformation journey for more Malaysian businesses," the company added.