WiC Leading Lights 2018 Finalists: Female-Led Startup to Watch

Tech companies are overwhelmingly founded by men. But the two startup founders in our finalist list for the Leading Light award for Female-Led Startup to Watch are women and their pioneering companies make them all the more worthy of inclusion.

Libelium and Movandi are the two finalists in this category. It's a short list but an extremely impressive one as these companies are changing the landscape of the Internet of Things and 5G markets, respectively. One, Libelium, has been around for awhile, while the other, Movandi, is new to the space, but both are behind the scenes providing connectivity and technologies that will change how we live, work and play.

Now, on to the finalists...

Libelium (Alicia Asin, Co-Founder & CEO)

Consumers may not be aware of the brand Libelium, but its IoT sensors are improving their lives -- and the world, in general -- across a number of industries. They are doing everything from preventing pests and improving productivity in crops to reducing pollution and traffic in smart cities to predicting volcanic activity to bringing health care to those who live far from hospitals. Its sensors are even up in space, having traveled there aboard a satellite to study solar storms.

Alicia Asín is the CEO of this decidedly cool and innovative Spanish company, which she co-founded 11 years ago and has grown to employ 60 people (with an average age of 32), as well as to achieve 20% year-on-year growth.

Not only is Asín pioneering transformative technology, but she's also inspiring the next generation of young girls through educational projects she spearheads that encourage them to pursue engineering and learn the programming language required to power the 50 billion devices that will connect to the Internet by 2020.

Movandi (Maryam Rofougaran, Co-CEO, Founder & COO)

5G networks can use millimeter wave spectrum, that above 24Ghz, for the first time, which presents network operators with a new set of opportunities and challenges. Startup Movandi came on to the scene in 2016 to address the technical challenge of closing the communication link on 5G millimeter wave networks. The company makes mmWave antenna arrays that are purpose-built for 5G and that it says are more compact, power efficient across a wider power range, more spectrally efficient and cheaper to produce than existing options. Its RF front-end design is the result of 40 patents that form a complete system from the entire front-end to the antenna system.

As a whole, the startup says this system ensures robust communication and can unlock "the potential of high-frequency wireless communications, opening numerous new market opportunities and applications." Its designs will help operators deliver on the promise of 5G through multi-gigabit wireless speeds, double the battery life, connectivity with no drop-offs and, of course, super-quick downloads and instant connections for virtual reality and artificial intelligence applications.

Maryam Rofougaran left Broadcom in 2016 to co-found the company with her brother Reza Rofougaran. She's the patent holder for those 40 patents Movandi incorporates, but -- by the way -- she has also been issued more than 200 others. Prior to Movandi, Rofougaran was instrumental to developing technologies, including RF CMOS, Bluetooth, WLAN, GPS, FM, ZigBee, NFC and Combos, Cellular 2G/3G and 4G, Femto, Microwave backhaul and 60GHz WiGig, that are instrumental to our industry. Movandi isn't the first company she's founded, either, having launched Innovent Systems in 1998 (later acquired by Broadcom), but it could be her most important.

— Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms