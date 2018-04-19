& cplSiteName &

WiC Leading Lights 2018 Finalists: Female-Led Startup to Watch

Sarah Thomas
4/26/2018
50%
50%

Tech companies are overwhelmingly founded by men. But the two startup founders in our finalist list for the Leading Light award for Female-Led Startup to Watch are women and their pioneering companies make them all the more worthy of inclusion.

Libelium and Movandi are the two finalists in this category. It's a short list but an extremely impressive one as these companies are changing the landscape of the Internet of Things and 5G markets, respectively. One, Libelium, has been around for awhile, while the other, Movandi, is new to the space, but both are behind the scenes providing connectivity and technologies that will change how we live, work and play.

The WiC awards -- Female-Led Startup to Watch, Most Inspiring Woman and Female Tech Pioneer -- are part of Light Reading's broader Leading Lights Awards program. Learn the names of the other WiC finalists (blogs expounding on the nominees coming soon) and find out which companies were shortlisted in the other myriad categories by reading: Congrats to 2018's WiC Leading Lights Finalists and Leading Lights 2018: The Finalists.

The winners, and the identities of this year's Light Reading Hall of Fame inductees, will be announced at the Leading Lights awards dinner, which will be held during the evening of Monday, May 14, at the Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas, after Women in Comms' luncheon workshop on where "digital transformation meets diversity" and the evening before the doors open to the Big Communications Event.

Be sure to book your seat or table before they sell out: All the details and contacts you need can be found right here.

Join Women in Comms for an afternoon of workshops and networking in Austin at the fifth-annual Big Communications Event on May 14. Learn from and engage with industry thought leaders and women in tech. There's still time to register and the workshop is free!”

Now, on to the finalists...

Libelium (Alicia Asin, Co-Founder & CEO)
Consumers may not be aware of the brand Libelium, but its IoT sensors are improving their lives -- and the world, in general -- across a number of industries. They are doing everything from preventing pests and improving productivity in crops to reducing pollution and traffic in smart cities to predicting volcanic activity to bringing health care to those who live far from hospitals. Its sensors are even up in space, having traveled there aboard a satellite to study solar storms.

Alicia Asín is the CEO of this decidedly cool and innovative Spanish company, which she co-founded 11 years ago and has grown to employ 60 people (with an average age of 32), as well as to achieve 20% year-on-year growth.

Not only is Asín pioneering transformative technology, but she's also inspiring the next generation of young girls through educational projects she spearheads that encourage them to pursue engineering and learn the programming language required to power the 50 billion devices that will connect to the Internet by 2020.

Movandi (Maryam Rofougaran, Co-CEO, Founder & COO)
5G networks can use millimeter wave spectrum, that above 24Ghz, for the first time, which presents network operators with a new set of opportunities and challenges. Startup Movandi came on to the scene in 2016 to address the technical challenge of closing the communication link on 5G millimeter wave networks. The company makes mmWave antenna arrays that are purpose-built for 5G and that it says are more compact, power efficient across a wider power range, more spectrally efficient and cheaper to produce than existing options. Its RF front-end design is the result of 40 patents that form a complete system from the entire front-end to the antenna system.

As a whole, the startup says this system ensures robust communication and can unlock "the potential of high-frequency wireless communications, opening numerous new market opportunities and applications." Its designs will help operators deliver on the promise of 5G through multi-gigabit wireless speeds, double the battery life, connectivity with no drop-offs and, of course, super-quick downloads and instant connections for virtual reality and artificial intelligence applications.

Maryam Rofougaran left Broadcom in 2016 to co-found the company with her brother Reza Rofougaran. She's the patent holder for those 40 patents Movandi incorporates, but -- by the way -- she has also been issued more than 200 others. Prior to Movandi, Rofougaran was instrumental to developing technologies, including RF CMOS, Bluetooth, WLAN, GPS, FM, ZigBee, NFC and Combos, Cellular 2G/3G and 4G, Femto, Microwave backhaul and 60GHz WiGig, that are instrumental to our industry. Movandi isn't the first company she's founded, either, having launched Innovent Systems in 1998 (later acquired by Broadcom), but it could be her most important.

— Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Que Sera Sarah
Ten worthy women and two trailblazing startups made the shortlist this year for Women in Comms' Leading Lights awards. Winners will be unveiled soon at BCE.
It's a great, important time to be a woman in comms and to join our upcoming Transformation Summit in Austin on May 14 (men too!).
Keeping quiet about sexual harassment is the worst way to put an end to it.
More women in leadership and board positions could help combat sexual harassment in the workplace. Join WiC in Denver as we discuss this and more on March 22.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
I'm Back for the Future of Communications
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/20/2018
US Investigating Huawei for Sanctions Violations – Report
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/25/2018
AT&T Exec Dishes That He's Not So Hot on Rival-Partner Comcast
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/19/2018
Facebook Hearings Were the TIP of the Data Iceberg
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/20/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives