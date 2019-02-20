& cplSiteName &

NCTC Names Pam Gillies VP of Marketing & Communications

2/20/2019
LENEXA, Kan. -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., today announced the appointment of Pam Gillies as vice president of marketing and communications. In the new position, Gillies will be responsible for NCTC’s industry narrative and marketing strategy as well as the direction of public relations and member communications.

Most recently, Pam was Vice President of Marketing at AlphaGraphics, where she oversaw long-term strategic sales and marketing direction for the company and its franchisees, as well as corporate and franchisee-level communications. Prior to AlphaGraphics, as General Manager/Senior Director of Marketing and Digital Strategy for Crain Communications, Pam was responsible for the daily operations of integrated marketing in nine businesses throughout North America, Eastern Europe and China. Pam holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Colorado State University, where she is also pursuing her Master’s degree in Business Administration.

