Former WOW CEO Joins Cable One as SVP & CFO

7/6/2018
PHOENIX -- Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Steven Cochran as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Cochran will join Cable ONE as Senior Vice President on August 6, 2018, and will succeed Kevin Coyle as Chief Financial Officer effective August 13, 2018, following the release of the Company’s second quarter earnings results. Coyle, who previously announced his intention to retire, will remain a Senior Vice President until early January 2019, serving in an advisory role and working closely with Cochran to ensure a seamless transition.

“His extensive financial, operational and strategic expertise in the cable industry will serve Cable ONE and our stakeholders well. This deep understanding of our holistic business and his competitive experience will allow him to play a key role in driving our long-term success.”

A veteran of the cable industry, Cochran spent 15 years at Wide Open West (WOW), a Denver-based cable operator. During his tenure at WOW, Cochran held positions of increasing responsibility, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, President and, most recently, Chief Executive Officer. Prior to WOW, Cochran was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Millennium Digital Media.

