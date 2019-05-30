David Shull Named President & CEO of TiVo

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that its Board of Directors unanimously elected Dave Shull to the position of president and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, effective May 31, 2019. Interim president and CEO Raghu Rau will then assume the role of Vice Chairperson on the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dave Shull has over 15 years of senior leadership experience in the Pay-TV, OTT and digital media fields. Most recently, he served as the CEO of The Weather Channel cable network, which was sold in a competitive bidding process in 2018. While at The Weather Channel from 2015 to 2018, Mr. Shull overhauled the organization to streamline operating costs, separated the digital assets from its television and OTT products resulting in the successful sale of its digital businesses to IBM in 2016, and oversaw record-setting ratings during major hurricanes. Prior to The Weather Channel, Mr. Shull held various executive roles at DISH Network/EchoStar for 10 years, including Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Senior Vice President, Programming, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, and Vice President, Operations. Mr. Shull holds a B.A. from Harvard University and an M.B.A. from Oxford University.

The Company also announced that, based upon improved visibility into its sales pipeline, it is raising its expectations for Fiscal 2019 from those provided on May 9, 2019. The Company now expects revenue of $644 million to $660 million, up from previous range of $640 million to $654 million, and a GAAP loss before taxes of $72 million to $80 million, lowered from the previous range of a GAAP loss before taxes of $75 million to $87 million.

TiVo

