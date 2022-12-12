Sign In Register
Broadband

Ziply Fiber deals for iFiber Communications

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Ziply Fiber today announced an agreement to acquire iFIBER Communications, a provider of high-speed fiber internet services in partnership with local PUDs in Western, Central and Eastern Washington. Based in Ephrata, Washington, iFIBER's primary offerings are fiber internet and digital phone solutions for residential customers in partnership with Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Kitsap, Mason and Pend Oreille counties.

"From our start, Ziply Fiber has been dedicated to elevating the connected lives of our neighbors in the Northwest," said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. "We continue to look for new ways to bring high-speed fiber connectivity to as many communities as possible. Today's agreement with iFIBER not only expedites our ability to bring fiber internet to more customers, but also supports our belief in building effective public-private partnerships."

Once the acquisition is complete, Ziply Fiber will deliver fiber internet service through an indefinite right of use with each partner PUD and customers will benefit from expanded service hours, access to new products such as hosted voice, whole home WIFI and improved network management capabilities. Current iFIBER customers will continue to enjoy their great internet and voice services provided by the iFIBER team. All iFIBER employees will continue supporting new and existing customers.

Across the four northwest states, Ziply Fiber has announced new fiber construction projects in more than 90 cities and towns across the Northwest since it began its aggressive fiber expansion efforts in the summer of 2020. The company has committed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to build an advanced, 100-percent fiber network to many suburban and rural communities across the Northwest that have been underserved when it comes to internet access. The company has been actively building fiber across the Northwest since June 2020 and has plans to build and deploy new fiber-optic cables, local hubs, new offices, and new hardware to run the network as part of hundreds of projects across its 250,000-square-mile footprint.

