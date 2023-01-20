The Notebook Dump: DeWi pushes forward, ACP needs funds, Netflix with ads is 'meh'





Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss the state of decentralized wireless deployments, and why some industry groups are worried about the future of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Jeff also provides a preview of Netflix's potential Q4 earnings results, and Kelsey shares some 800G upgrades by Infinera in The Notebook Dump for the week ending January 20.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Intros – Nicole is moonlighting as George Santos, Kelsey braves windy days in the "better" Carolina, Jeff and Mike are buried under snow. (00:24)

Mike thinks decentralized wireless (DeWi) is super cool because anyone run their own cell tower and make cryptocurrency. (3:33)

Pollen Mobile has a new DeWi service. (6:09)

Cryptocurrency crash and state of DeWi deployments. (7:24)

Advocates are worried about the ACP running out of funding. (9:42)

Infinera doubles capacity of US-Japan submarine cable with 800G upgrade. (14:38)

Infinera also upgrades Louisiana State University's research and education network. (18:27)

Netflix Q4 results are coming up; new ad-based tier may impact their financial results. (19:25)

Traditional pay-TV services are projected to lose another 1.8 million subscribers. (22:25)

Have a great weekend!

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading