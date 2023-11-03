The Buildout: SiFi Networks starts new construction in California, Michigan

SiFi Networks announced two new open access builds this week in both California and Michigan. In California, the company kicked off construction with partner Motive Infrastructure on its $120 million fiber network in the city of Oceanside. The privately funded build will provide advertised speeds up to 10 Gbit/s for nearly 70,000 homes, businesses and community institutions. SiFi Networks also joined city officials from Farmington and Farmington Hills, Michigan, this week to kick off construction on a $70 million fiber network buildout. The network will connect nearly 50,000 locations. SiFi Networks, an open access fiber provider, announced in June that Future Fiber Networks, its joint venture with private equity firm APG, raised $350 million, to be used alongside APG's $500 million equity investment to deliver wholesale, fiber-to-the-premises connectivity across the US. In addition to Oceanside, California, and Farmington, Michigan, the company has recently launched construction on open access networks in Placentia, California, and Rockford, Illinois.