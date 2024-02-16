The state of South Carolina announced that it has awarded all of its broadband funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Capital Projects Fund. The state was approved for $185 million for broadband deployment last March. In a press release, the South Carolina broadband office said this was the third and final round of awards from the capital projects fund, with the state allocating all of its grants over the last three months. "When finished, ISPs in South Carolina will have constructed over 4,200 additional miles of fiber providing high-speed internet access to at least 33,662 housing units and 3,951 businesses," said the state broadband office, which noted the total project cost is estimated to be $290.2 million with ISP matching funds. Projects must be finished by December 2025. According to a map of funded projects from all three rounds, large ISPs receiving capital projects funding include AT&T ($10.8 million for 1,592 locations), Charter ($10.6 million for 2,044 locations) and Comcast ($6.8 million for 2,765 locations). The biggest capital projects funding winner was Comporium, which was awarded $51.9 million in December to cover 6,610 locations. And in a press release, Lumos said it was awarded $1.2 million in the latest round to reach 700 homes and businesses. Now that the state has awarded all of its capital projects funding, the South Carolina broadband office said it will next allocate $40 million from its share of ARPA State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF). That funding will be prioritized for "unserved census blocks 1) with large numbers of K-12 students, 2) that are in difficult development areas, or 3) that are without an ISP," according to a press release. South Carolina will also receive $551.5 million through the NTIA's Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.