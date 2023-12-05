Frontier 'very willing to explore all alternatives' amid investor pressure

Sponsored By

Frontier 'very willing to explore all alternatives' amid investor pressureFrontier 'very willing to explore all alternatives' amid investor pressure

Frontier's eyes and ears are open as Jana Partners urges the company to conduct a strategic review. 'Everything's on the table,' John Stratton, Frontier's executive chairman, says.

Jeff Baumgartner

December 5, 2023

3 Min Read
Elevated view of pink piggybank and and blue arrows showing multiple directions
(Source: Andriy Popov/Alamy Stock Photo)

Frontier Executive Chairman John Stratton stressed that he and the board are open to discussion as the company faces pressure from an investor to conduct a strategic review of the business and consider various options, including joint ventures and a sale of certain assets or of the full company.

"We are highly attuned to M&A and the strategic landscape in which we operate," Stratton said Tuesday at the UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. "We have an ongoing dialogue with our key shareholders. We listen very carefully to their feedback, to their input. We value their perspective; we take it quite seriously."

Stratton stressed that he's not at liberty to publicly disclose the contents of those discussions. However, Frontier is "very willing to explore all alternatives that may be present for us to achieve our number one objective, which of course is to achieve a maximum value creation for our shareholders … Everything's on the table."

Stratton was asked to address the situation a day after Jana Partners issued the board a letter urging the company to "immediately" conduct a comprehensive strategic review of the company and a revised path that could boost Frontier's stock price.

For the moment, Frontier is laser-focused on building and selling fiber services alongside an ambitious plan to build fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) to about 10 million locations by the end of 2025. Frontier ended Q3 with about 6.2 million fiber locations.

Related:Frontier under more pressure to review its business, possibly sell

The aim is to eventually hit a "steady state" across that fiber footprint that includes a penetration rate of about 45%, driving $4 billion of annual EBITDA and paring it with ARPU (average revenue per user) growth. Frontier anticipates Q3 2023 ARPU growth of 3% to 4%, a range expected to carry over to 2024.

Stratton said 2023 is shaping up to be a "watershed year" as Frontier is poised to deliver EBITDA growth for the first time in many years.

Frontier's copper-to-fiber transition "is a very critical component of that momentum," Stratton said.

Frontier's fiber buildout could expand as Frontier explores the opportunity afforded by the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Stratton said Frontier has assembled a team dedicated to managing the "twists and turns of the BEAD process," calling the program a "once in a generation opportunity."

"This is something we expect to be very active in," he said of BEAD.

Cable's had a 'nice run,' the mobile bundle can wait

As for competition, he said Frontier continues to see only a "limited impact" from fixed wireless access (FWA) services overall and perhaps only at the edges of legacy DSL networks.

Related:T-Mobile may be backing a play for Frontier – analysts

Echoing what some cable operators are saying, Stratton also doesn't view FWA as a "compelling proposition for consumers in the residential context," holding that FWA also won't have enough capacity to handle longer-term broadband demand.

He said recent data shows consumption among Frontier homes in the range of 1 TB per month, and up to 2 TB among the "top profile" of the base.

Meanwhile, he expects cable to stay active with promotions and pricing changes. "As we bring fiber networks to bear, the competitive dynamics change completely," Stratton said

"It's been a nice run for cable," he said. "I would've loved the opportunity compete with DSL with a cable product…for a decade-plus."

And there's no change in Frontier's position on adding mobile to the bundle. Stratton said there's no need for it, at least for now.  

"We've seen no evidence that that's needed," Stratton said, noting that Frontier is growing its fiber subscriber base and that the company believes its capital is best spent converting its copper networks to fiber.

But he allowed that Frontier has the internal expertise to quickly spin up a mobile initiative. "If a change is warranted, we'll certainly consider that," he said.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Alan Davidson testifies before the House Energy & Commerce Committee
Broadband
House questions NTIA's Davidson on BEAD, spectrum
House questions NTIA's Davidson on BEAD, spectrum

Dec 5, 2023

Charter Communications Spectrum headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut
Cable Technology
Charter warns of possible broadband sub loss in Q4
Charter warns of possible broadband sub loss in Q4

Dec 5, 2023

Elevated view of pink piggybank and and blue arrows showing multiple directions
Broadband
Frontier 'very willing to explore all alternatives' amid investor pressure
Frontier 'very willing to explore all alternatives' amid investor pressure

Dec 5, 2023

AT&T CEO John Stankey, right, speaks at a recent conference.
Open RAN
AT&T's CEO explains his open RAN reasoning
AT&T's CEO explains his open RAN reasoning

Dec 5, 2023

Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Sustainability
Cisco Helps Partners Use Data To Meet Sustainable Goals
Cisco Helps Partners Use Data To Meet Sustainable Goals

Dec 5, 2023

IT Infrastructure
Why Cisco's Observability Platform is Exciting News for Telcos
Why Cisco's Observability Platform is Exciting News for Telcos

Dec 4, 2023

Digital Transformation
Cisco Unveils New Partner Tools and Incentives to Align Partners to a Subscription Economy
Cisco Unveils New Partner Tools and Incentives to Align Partners to a Subscription Economy

Dec 4, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News