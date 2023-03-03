Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Orange deputy CEO says 'fair share' not about boosting telco profits

News Analysis

MWC 2023 – Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Orange deputy CEO, is adamant that any network investment contribution made by Big Tech will be earmarked for extending coverage and increasing capacity to cope with surging volumes of traffic.

"We're not [going] to make more money on Orange's bottom line, that's clear," she told Light Reading against a noisy Hall 3 backdrop at the operator's stand at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC). "The idea is to better balance coverage extension and capacity."

Jégo-Laveissière insisted that helping to meet EU Digital Decade targets, which includes "gigabit for everyone" in Europe, was a key motivator for establishing new commercial agreements with Big Tech.

Orange has been calling for Big Tech to contribute to infrastructure costs. (Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)
Orange has been calling for Big Tech to contribute to infrastructure costs.
(Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)

The so-called "fair share" discussion was inevitably one of the hot topics at MWC 2023. The European Commission recently kick-started a 12-week consultation with industry about whether or not the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Netflix should pay telcos network usage fees, rather than operators footing the entire infrastructure bill.

Jégo-Laveissière's boss, Orange CEO Christel Heydemann, used her keynote address at MWC 2023 to demand that Big Tech companies contribute to the cost of infrastructure that supports huge volumes of their traffic.

The governments of France, Italy and Spain, which clubbed together last year to produce a joint document complaining about Big Tech, estimated that the five largest online content providers account for 55% of Internet traffic.

According to various reports commissioned by the European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO), a telco group, the cost of delivering "over-the-top" (OTT) traffic over EU telecom networks results in between €36 billion (US$38.2 billion) and €40 billion ($42.5 billion) in annual costs to telecom providers.

Playing with words?

Light Reading asked Jégo-Laveissièr if the notion that Big Tech doesn't generate traffic – it's rather the customers who request it – resonated in any way. It didn't.

"You can play with words," she said. "[Big Tech] are providing services our customers love, and I'm not blaming them for that. Not at all. But we need to work on the quantity of data sent. There are many things we can do on the technical side and the customer experience side."

What then would Orange like to see emerge from the EC's consultation process?

"The objective is to make sure we have commercial discussions with the big players in a framework defined by the commission," she said. "This framework needs to be fully transparent and open."

Jégo-Laveissièr also wants to extend "engineer discussions" between network operators and hyperscalers to further explore ways of limiting energy consumption without affecting customer experiences.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Brightening ROADM Networks
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Spirent 2023 5G Report: Market Drivers, Insights, and Considerations
5G Testing for the Race to Revenue
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment By Huawei
Huawei Launches Eco Series Antennas for Green 5G Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE