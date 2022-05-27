Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Restrictions on Chinese imports hurting equipment vendors

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 5/27/2022
Comment (0)

Vendors have requested a relaxation on imports from China so that domestic telecom operators can roll out upgraded networks faster.

With 5G deployment around the corner, telecom equipment vendors are finding themselves in a catch-22 situation. Since the Indo-Sino clash on the Galwan border in 2020, cross-border trade with China has been severely restricted.

ZTE and Huawei have been unable to secure 'trusted sources' approval. (Source: Jordi Boixareu/Alamy Live News)
ZTE and Huawei have been unable to secure "trusted sources" approval.
(Source: Jordi Boixareu/Alamy Live News)

Multinational vendors such as Hewlett Packard, Nokia, Ericsson and Cisco want to source network gear and related components from their Chinese factories to speed up deployment, but are unable to do so on account of the embargo.

What is the situation?

Chinese kit makers like ZTE and Huawei are facing a shadow ban by all telecom operators. This is now impacting vendors who are not based in China.

US-based Cisco and Europe-based Nokia and Ericsson have a third-party manufacturing setup in India contracted through Jabil under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

However, they also rely on importing some components from China.

What is the way forward?

According to new processes introduced by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) under the National Security Directive 2021, telecom equipment vendors must secure government approval as "trusted sources" who provide "trusted products" to Indian telecom operators.

They have to provide company information including directors, ownership structure, manufacturing location, shareholding pattern, intellectual property rights, etc.

Notably, China-based ZTE and Huawei have been unable to secure "trusted source" approval due to incomplete paperwork that fails to disclose both organizational structure and the shareholding pattern.

For products to be approved as trusted, details regarding active components such as core equipment, access and transport equipment and support systems, must be given to the NSCS.

Steps towards immediate resolution

Telecom vendors have assured security agencies that they will comply with processes and mandates listed by the NSCS. However, completely shifting manufacturing capabilities to India will take another six to nine months.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

In the meantime, they have asked for a relaxation on imports from China, so that domestic telecom operators can roll out the upgraded networks faster.

In return, equipment makers have promised full transparency regarding imported products in an attempt to allay any security-related concerns.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE