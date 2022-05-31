Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India’s tax authorities issue lookout circular for Huawei CEO

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 5/31/2022
Comment (0)

In a significant development, a lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against Li Xiongwei, CEO of Huawei Telecommunications (India), by the Indian Income Tax Department.

An LOC is issued to stop individuals wanted by law enforcement from leaving the country, alerting border officials to be on their guard.

Li has now approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the LOC, which he claims has caused a "huge blow" to his reputation "as well as to the reputation of Huawei India," according to media reports.

Li has approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the LOC, which he claims has caused a 'huge blow' to his reputation, and Huawei India's.
Li has approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the LOC, which he claims has caused a "huge blow" to his reputation, and Huawei India's.

The high court has directed the income tax department to provide a reason for not quashing the LOC within a month. The department has to respond to Li's petition in the same time period.

Denied boarding

On May 1, Li was prevented from boarding a flight at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was on his way to Bangkok in Thailand for an official business meeting. According to the petition, his boarding pass was cancelled, and authorities refused to provide any reason for the LOC.

The income tax department had conducted raids in Huawei offices on February 18 2022, and the LOC for Li was issued in connection with this.

The incident is the latest development in a series of issues plaguing the Chinese vendor in India.

Unlike Chinese apps, like TikTok and Helo, Huawei was not banned after clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in 2020. However, the Indian government has made it difficult for Huawei to operate here.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Huawei has not been able to acquire the tag of a trusted vendor, making it almost impossible for the company to get any new business or benefit from the launch of 5G. The company was also barred from participating in 5G trials.

While arguing, Li’s counsel, advocate Vijay Aggarwal, said the issuance of the LOC breached the principles of natural justice. In income tax assessments, undue haste breaks the principle of fairness.

Therefore, before delivering any order, the authorities must respond to the objections raised by Li. The authorities now have till June 25 to respond to Li’s petition.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE