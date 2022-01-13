Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Asian operators plunge into chip market

News Analysis Robert Clark 1/13/2022
Comment (0)

Some of Asia's biggest telcos are beating a path into the chip business, spying opportunity in particular in AI and IoT.

They're not being driven by the semiconductor shortage; this is seen as a strategic move that will lift growth and innovation.

Leading the way are Korea's SKT and KT, which are both building their own AI chips. SKT also looks set to join a collaboration with Qualcomm in data center chips.

SK Telecom's flagship semiconductor project is its Sapeon AI chip, which it has been showcasing at CES 2022 this week.

It says its latest generation chip uses 20% less power and can support 1.5 times faster deep learning computation.

The first Sapeon product, released 14 months ago, has been deployed in SKT's AI assistant Nugu and to optimize media content and video resolution.

SKT last month spun off its AI chip division into a fully owned subsidiary, expected to be named Sapeon Korea, capitalized at 31 billion won (US$26 million).

Lee Jong-min, the head of SKT's Tech Innovation Group, told an interviewer last year the operator believes the convergence between mobile networks and AI "will become the most important driver" in the new automation and smart manufacturing revolution underway across the economy.

It is part of a broad drive by SKT into AI, which it believes when combined with 5G can accelerate growth. On taking the top job last November, new CEO Ryu Young-sang said he aimed to reinvent SKT as an "AI and digital infrastructure service company."

He said SKT would introduce customized AI agents across all of its products and services to provide "differentiated value by offering personalized services."

Rival KT has embarked on a collaboration with flash storage developer FADU, with the aim of launching the first AI chips in 2023 to underpin its AI-as-a-Service offering, KED Global reported.

Its aim is to offer subscription-based AI solutions optimized for different verticals such as self-driving vehicles and financial services.

China Mobile and NTT DoCoMo have also been involved in chip plays that are smaller but still quite strategic.

China Mobile last July set up a fully owned subsidiary, Xinsheng Technology, to carry out the design and manufacture of IoT chips, as well as other tech products like security and smart home gear.

This week it was revealed it had taken a strategic stake in Nanjing-based Innochips Tech, a 5G baseband manufacturer. The two companies would work together on IoT, chip product innovation and other areas, East Money reported.

NTT DoCoMo Ventures took a stake in Israeli IoT sensor startup Wiliot two years ago, along with Verizon, Qualcomm and others. Wiliot won a further $200 million funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 last July.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE