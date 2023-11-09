What's the Story? The pricey privacy problem with Humane and T-Mobile's Ai PinWhat's the Story? The pricey privacy problem with Humane and T-Mobile's Ai Pin
At a whopping $700 for the device, plus $25 a month for connectivity, Humane and T-Mobile's Ai Pin left us feeling a little underwhelmed on its feature set.
Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss a new wearable alternative to smartphones. Humane unveiled its Ai Pin, a nearly two-inch wide (and two gummy bears long) smart pin powered by T-Mobile's network and OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Mike also goes into detail on the features of the Ai Pin, why T-Mobile is teaming up on this product and how the growing wearables market could open up new revenue streams for service providers.
Watch the video on how Humane's Ai Pin works here.
For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.
Here are a few topics we covered:
Humane launches Ai Pin, a smart wearable with AI (01:02)
How will bystanders react to potentially being recorded by someone's Ai Pin camera? (04:32)
Siri isn't the brightest crayon in the box. Will the Ai Pin's AI be any smarter or more accurate? (07:32)
FX's "Class of '09" contemplates AI wearables and data privacy (08:54)
The Ai Pin's palm display feature (10:27)
Did we mention we're not huge fans of Siri? (12:16)
Why Humane partnered with T-Mobile for network connectivity (14:26)
