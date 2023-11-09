Sponsored By

What's the Story? The pricey privacy problem with Humane and T-Mobile's Ai PinWhat's the Story? The pricey privacy problem with Humane and T-Mobile's Ai Pin

At a whopping $700 for the device, plus $25 a month for connectivity, Humane and T-Mobile's Ai Pin left us feeling a little underwhelmed on its feature set.

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Mike Dano

November 20, 2023

At a Glance

  • Humane launches Ai Pin, a smart wearable with AI (01:02)
  • How will bystanders react to potentially being recorded by someone's Ai Pin camera? (04:32)
  • Why Humane partnered with T-Mobile for network connectivity (14:26)

Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss a new wearable alternative to smartphones. Humane unveiled its Ai Pin, a nearly two-inch wide (and two gummy bears long) smart pin powered by T-Mobile's network and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

At a whopping $700 for the device, plus $25 a month for connectivity, the Ai Pin left us feeling a little underwhelmed on its feature set. In addition, we discuss why it could lead to privacy concerns on behalf of bystanders filmed by Ai Pin wearers.

Mike also goes into detail on the features of the Ai Pin, why T-Mobile is teaming up on this product and how the growing wearables market could open up new revenue streams for service providers. 

Watch the video on how Humane's Ai Pin works here

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar. 

Here are a few topics we covered:

  • Humane launches Ai Pin, a smart wearable with AI (01:02)

  • How will bystanders react to potentially being recorded by someone's Ai Pin camera? (04:32)

  • Siri isn't the brightest crayon in the box. Will the Ai Pin's AI be any smarter or more accurate? (07:32)

  • FX's "Class of '09" contemplates AI wearables and data privacy (08:54)

  • The Ai Pin's palm display feature (10:27)

  • Did we mention we're not huge fans of Siri? (12:16)

  • Why Humane partnered with T-Mobile for network connectivity (14:26)

Read more about:

What's the Story

About the Author(s)

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser

Senior Editor

Kelsey is a senior editor at Light Reading, co-host of the Light Reading podcast, and host of the "What's the story?" podcast.

Her interest in the telecom world started with a PR position at Connect2 Communications, which led to a communications role at the FREEDM Systems Center, a smart grid research lab at N.C. State University. There, she orchestrated their webinar program across college campuses and covered research projects such as the center's smart solid-state transformer.

Kelsey enjoys reading four (or 12) books at once, watching movies about space travel, crafting and (hoarding) houseplants.

Kelsey is based in Raleigh, N.C.

See more from Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Closeup of hundred dollar bills
Cable Technology
Cable broadband faces a pricing problem – study
Cable broadband faces a pricing problem – study

Nov 20, 2023

View of the new Dubai skyline of modern architecture and skyscrapers including the Burj Khalifa on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
6G
6G standards kick off WRC-23
6G standards kick off WRC-23

Nov 20, 2023

United States, America, California, Los Angeles, City, Downtown, freeway,
Private Networks
How private wireless might be used in LA for the 2028 Olympics
How private wireless might be used in LA for the 2028 Olympics

Nov 20, 2023

EE and BT logos on an office building.
Business Transformation
BT in early talks to buy refurbished gadget retailer musicMagpie
BT in early talks to buy refurbished gadget retailer musicMagpie

Nov 20, 2023

Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

5G
Deterministic 5G Private Network Empowering Intelligent Manufacturing
Deterministic 5G Private Network Empowering Intelligent Manufacturing

Nov 20, 2023

Wi Fi
Unlocking the Future of Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Investments, and Global Deployment Insights
Unlocking the Future of Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Investments, and Global Deployment Insights

Nov 16, 2023

Broadband
Fiber deployment strategies to accelerate service delivery and drive subscriber retention
Fiber deployment strategies to accelerate service delivery and drive subscriber retention

Nov 16, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News