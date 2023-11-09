Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss a new wearable alternative to smartphones. Humane unveiled its Ai Pin, a nearly two-inch wide (and two gummy bears long) smart pin powered by T-Mobile's network and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

At a whopping $700 for the device, plus $25 a month for connectivity, the Ai Pin left us feeling a little underwhelmed on its feature set. In addition, we discuss why it could lead to privacy concerns on behalf of bystanders filmed by Ai Pin wearers.

Mike also goes into detail on the features of the Ai Pin, why T-Mobile is teaming up on this product and how the growing wearables market could open up new revenue streams for service providers.

