Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon's C-Band meal might not leave crumbs for anyone else

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/13/2020
Comment (0)

Following months of debate, the FCC is moving forward with a plan to auction an enormous swath of midband spectrum for 5G starting in December. And Verizon – the nation's largest wireless network operator – could be positioning itself to grab just about all of it.

"As we look at C-Band, it brings forward some use cases that could increase the size of the 5G opportunity for us," Verizon CFO Matt Ellis said during a recent investor event, responding to a question about the FCC's C-Band auction of midband spectrum scheduled for December. "For some parts of that spectrum, whoever wins those pieces [at auction] – the first 100MHz in 46 of the top 50 markets – would expect to have that spectrum available to use by the end of next year."

Part of the reason Verizon executives might be so publicly salivating at the prospect of a C-Band auction is that the FCC decided not to put any firm limits on the amount of C-Band spectrum any one operator can buy.

Unfettered bidding
T-Mobile, along with some other, smaller network operators, had urged the agency to issue rules that would prevent a single C-Band auction participant from purchasing more than a third of the total available spectrum up for bid.

Instead, the agency said that the C-Band auction would only be subject to its "spectrum screen." The screen has been used for years by the agency to keep tabs on the amount of spectrum operators own. If an operator wants to purchase more than one-third of the total amount of spectrum in a given market, that action triggers an FCC investigation into the transaction. However, the agency has rarely used the screen as a basis to prevent spectrum purchases.

Moreover, FCC is working to encourage the satellite companies that are currently using C-Band spectrum to quickly free it up for 5G. Specifically, the agency is dangling almost $10 billion in "incentive" payments to get incumbent C-Band users like SES, Intelsat and Eutelsat to quickly release the band for 5G. After all, existing C-Band users will need to update their satellite equipment to release the 280MHz worth of spectrum the FCC wants to auction for 5G.

And above and beyond those incentive payments, the agency also said that winning C-Band spectrum bidders can negotiate directly with existing C-Band incumbents to get them to release the spectrum more quickly. Such rules will allow Verizon, for example, to negotiate directly with a C-Band user like Intelsat in order to begin deploying a 5G network in C-Band spectrum as early as next year.

"These may amount to a few more millions [of dollars] rather than billions but still are a positive for satellite operators, Intelsat in particular," wrote Sami Kassab at investment bank Exane/BNPP, according to Advanced Television.

So will Verizon dangle some extra cash to C-Band incumbents to get them to free up the spectrum more quickly? "You'll have to ask the satellite companies for how they see it evolving from their perspective," dodged Ellis in response to questions on the topic.

So far, no major C-Band incumbent has indicated whether it will participate in the FCC's "incentive" program; they have until May 29 to do so.

Verizon's midband hunger
Despite the operator's arguments to the contrary, analysts continue to fret that Verizon's nationwide wireless network will soon run out of capacity. "Major American networks will hit 100% of sub-6GHz capacity in key cities by 2023," warned the analysts at Mobile Experts in a recent report, without naming any specific operators.

And though Verizon has purchased billions of dollars worth of unused millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum for 5G, such spectrum isn't suitable for covering large geographic areas because transmissions in such bands can only travel a few thousand feet in the best of conditions.

Transmissions in the midband spectrum, however, can travel several miles, depending on how transmission equipment is configured. That's part of why 5G proponents have been clamoring for the US government to release more midband spectrum, like the C-Band, for 5G.

Verizon's rivals have been tacitly warning that the carrier will soon need to bolster its network with additional midband spectrum to keep pace with customers' data demands.

"We'll certainly have an interest in it [the C-Band auction], but quite frankly it's not something that's essential to us on an immediate basis because we have this significant amount of spectrum already owned and already placed in service," AT&T CFO John Stephens said during a recent investor conference, pointing to the WCS, AWS and FirstNet spectrum AT&T has been adding to its network in recent years. "We don't have the immediate need for that [C-Band] spectrum or putting new spectrum into service in the same light as some of our competitors."

Midband spectrum hunger is part of why T-Mobile has been doggedly pursuing its $26 billion proposed merger with Sprint. The company has promised that the combination of its expansive 600MHz spectrum holdings with Sprint's vast 2.5GHz midband spectrum portfolio will create a "transformational" 5G network.

One of the first 5G services that T-Mobile said it would offer under the merger is high-speed, in-home Internet across huge portions of the country.

That may well be the kind of "interesting use cases" that Verizon's Ellis and other Verizon executives are considering as they think about what they might do with the C-Band spectrum.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Verizon, AT&T redraw smart city efforts

Smart city executives are leaving AT&T and Verizon. The reason? The FCC's new small cell rules eliminate the need for operators to push for smart city agreements.

Get ready for a big speed boost to 5G

Will 5G go up to 10 Gbit/s? The application of networking technologies, including carrier aggregation across wide stretches of spectrum, could get us there... at some point.

The best wireless provider in the US could come from... Mexico?

TracFone, the largest MVNO in the US, recently hinted at a service called SmartSIM. If TracFone does indeed launch such an offering, what would it look like?

Roll call: Who's still going to Barcelona?

If you're still going to Barcelona this year, please let me know.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE