Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
AfricaCom 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon to show off 5G in Indy 500

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/21/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Race fans won't be able to attend the Indianapolis 500 in person at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) this year due to COVID-19, but Verizon, the iconic track and NBC Sports are teaming up to make sure some viewers at home have a unique front row seat.

For the first time ever, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will be used to transport select fans into the center of the action during the live race. A high-definition, 5G-enabled, 360-degree camera will be placed on the infield and these fans can then access an AR portal on their smartphone and be virtually transported to the track. These fans can also control their view -- choosing their favorite angles or perspectives -- providing a unique, front row-style, viewing experience from the comfort and safety of their own home.

One of the fan highlights at the Indy 500, the public driver's meeting is held at the track annually the day before the race. Fans get to wander through the garages and see all 33 drivers hours before they "start their engines." Since fans won't be able to attend this year due to COVID-19, Verizon is also teaming with IMS to host the time-honored tradition virtually. Race fans worldwide can watch as the event is live streamed on Verizon's recently acquired BlueJeans platform. The event will be held August 22nd at 10 am ET on Verizon's Twitter and YouTube channels and IMS.com.

"Thanks to Verizon, fans around the globe will be given unprecedented digital access to the biggest personalities and the most exciting behind-the-scenes action of this year's Indianapolis 500," said Jonathan Gibson, Executive Vice President, Penske Corporation. "From 5G powered Race Day footage to a public drivers meeting on an innovative platform like BlueJeans, we're excited to team up with Verizon for an epic Race Weekend."

5G-Delivered Footage Used in TV Broadcast

Verizon is also working with NBC Sports to show how 5G Ultra Wideband can transform the way live sports broadcasts are captured and produced. Verizon will have a 5G-connected broadcast camera on the track near the start-finish flag stand. The video from the camera will be streamed over 5G to the broadcast compound where NBC Sports producers will incorporate select shots into the live broadcast. With Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband's low latency and high bandwidth, broadcast quality video can be transmitted wirelessly to producers, whether onsite or offsite. Plus, 5G's wireless connectivity means that cameras are untethered allowing for unique camera angles and reducing setup time on the track.

"With so many sports fans unable to attend live events due to the pandemic, 5G can help bring them into the heart of the action and provide a new and immersive viewing experience using applications like augmented and virtual reality," said Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer at Verizon. "For broadcasters, 5G means no wires on the track giving camera people the ability to move around quickly and gather various shots. It also means producers don't need to travel and be on-site at sporting events enabling them to produce broadcasts from anywhere in the world."

Team Penske leveraged 5G Ultra Wideband during practice at last year's race to analyze performance of cars coming in and out of the first turn. By streaming high-quality video content over 5G connected cameras, Team Penske was able to better analyze a driver's performance and make real-time changes while the car was still on track.

Verizon

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE