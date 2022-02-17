TowerCo to manage and market Union Wireless' cell tower sites

CARY, NC – TowerCo announced today a partnership with Union, a fast growing regional wireless provider that serves the states of Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Idaho. As an industry leader specializing in colocation, TowerCo will market and manage Union's tower portfolio of 322 sites to the carriers and broadband service providers to access existing communication infrastructure in key areas for coverage and capacity.

TowerCo owns, builds and manages a portfolio of communication towers and properties for colocation, including over 6000 land and rooftop assets and over 1300 owned and managed towers. The company has been in business for over 17 years and has extensive experience working with wireless carriers, state agencies, municipalities, schools and private landowners.

"Union has a long history of being the premier telecommunications provider in the Rocky Mountain region since 1914. We continuously look at ways to invest in our business to ensure our customers receive the best value for the single source and complete turnkey solutions we deliver. Partnering with the team at TowerCo will help expand our ability to deliver these valued solutions to more customers. TowerCo's tenured team and reputation across the U.S. seemed to be a great fit with us", said Eric Woody, Chief Executive Officer.

Todd Boyer, CEO of TowerCo, stated, "The TowerCo team is excited to partner with Union to market their growing portfolio of tower assets and provide colocation services to help support the carriers needs for more secure and reliable mobile connectivity throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. We are proud to partner with a company committed to providing reliable wireless coverage that keeps families connected.

TowerCo