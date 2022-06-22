Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile facing lawsuit over shuttering Sprint's legacy 5G network

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/22/2022
Comment (0)

T-Mobile is well into its five-year, $60 billion effort to merge with Sprint and build a massive, nationwide 5G network. But a new lawsuit filed in Washington takes aim at one of T-Mobile's first steps along that path: Shuttering Sprint's legacy 5G network.

As reported by FierceWireless, just weeks after T-Mobile closed its acquisition of Sprint in 2020, it began deactivating the Sprint 5G network that covered parts of 13 US cities. Sprint had begun building that network in 2019, after T-Mobile announced its plans to purchase the company but before that transaction officially closed.

According to figures from BayStreet Research, Sprint had sold about 75,000 phones for its own 5G network prior to the close of T-Mobile's purchase of the operator.

"Plaintiff brings this consumer class action lawsuit because Defendant [T-Mobile] developed, marketed, distributed, and advertised the launch of their 5G Network (the "Network") without disclosing to its customers, including former Sprint customers following the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, that they intended to shut down older networks without adequately addressing Network incompatibilities for numerous devices dependent upon them, including but not limited to the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 ThinQ 5G, HTC 5G Hub, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, and various tablets, security systems, and other devices," according to the lawsuit.

Indeed, the lawsuit points out that T-Mobile is now in the midst of shutting down Sprint's other networks, including its CDMA and LTE networks.

Importantly, the lawsuit also alleges that T-Mobile didn't provide suitable replacement devices for its own 5G network while shuttering Sprint's legacy 5G network. The operator declined to discuss the details of the lawsuit but said it would defend itself against the claims.

A 'G' thing

Broadly, the lawsuit targets an issue that has long bedeviled wireless network operators of all shapes and sizes. As wireless technology improves, network operators routinely introduce new generations, or Gs, of connection technology. However, given their finite spectrum resources, they often discontinue services for older Gs in order to reallocate that spectrum into networks using newer and more capable Gs.

For example, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have all promised to shutter their 3G networks this year as they work to transition customers onto 5G networks. Such efforts often involve offering affected customers new phones – though most mobile customers move to new Gs on their own, without such promotions, as they replace aging devices.

But T-Mobile's shutdown of Sprint's legacy 5G network was relatively unique considering that network was only commercially available for around a year before it was decommissioned. Most wireless networks run for at least a decade. And some 2G networks could remain in service for 30 years or more.

Lawsuits on lawsuits

It's worth noting that wireless network operators – and virtually all consumer-facing businesses – routinely face lawsuits of various shapes and sizes. Indeed, another lawsuit against T-Mobile alleges its merger with Sprint "combined two fierce competitors into a single behemoth with no incentive to compete meaningfully."

As noted by the National Wireless Independent Dealer Association, the new lawsuit against T-Mobile was filed by customers of AT&T and Verizon, and alleges that the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint no longer provides suitable competition in the industry. The newly merged company is "a single large competitor that is more than happy to observe a competitive détente in return for stable market shares and prices," according to the lawsuit.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE