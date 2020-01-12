Sign In Register
5G

Siklu, Schréder team for wireless light pole

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/1/2020
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, California – Siklu, a global leader in Fixed 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions for Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA), Smart City and security networks, today announced an initiative with Schréder, one of the world's largest manufacturers of outdoor lighting systems, to create the first-ever "Wireless Smart Pole" - thanks to a new module available with the Schreder Smart Pole: the famous SHUFFLE. The new module will launch officially in 1Q 2021 under the name "SHUFFLE Wireless Backhaul." This new wireless Smart Pole features all the latest equipment for Smart City services and Gigabit wireless connectivity provided by the Siklu MultiHaul line of radios, all built in into a sleek streetlight unit.

The SHUFFLE Smart Pole is constructed of rotatable and interchangeable modules that seamlessly integrate various LED lighting options, security cameras, Wi-Fi Access Points, EV charging sockets, audio speakers and small cells for 4G/5G mobile networks. Today when cities or campuses wish to add these devices to an existing pole, the result is an unsightly "Christmas tree" look with boxes and wires protruding everywhere. In addition, these devices need connectivity -- fiber where available, but often wireless. Adding a wireless connectivity device externally can exacerbate the "aesthetics" problem.

The newly announced module on the SHUFFLE solves this problem by integrating all the cameras and APs, as well as the mmWave MultiHaul, into a sleek and attractive unit measuring approximately between 3 and 7 meters high, depending on what modules are chosen. This release of the SHUFFLE is the world's first Smart Pole with integrated Gigabit-speed mmWave connectivity, designed with aesthetics that do not intrude on its surroundings.

The MultiHaul provides just under 2 Gbps of capacity, operating in the license-free 60GHz band, which is widely supported around the world. With this offering, SHUFFLE smart poles can connect to each other in a daisy chain, or in a point-to-multipoint topology. The latter has one SHUFFLE with a Base Unit that can connect up to eight additional SHUFFLES. With a flexible fiber or copper interface to a POP (fiber Point of Presence), this combined solution makes deployment of next-generation Smart City services cost effective and easier to deploy.

Furthermore, cities and campuses looking to add advanced services do not have to replace every streetlight pole currently installed, as the SHUFFLE's Wi-Fi and camera capabilities allow them to be installed periodically into an existing streetlight topology. The SHUFFLE is designed to be environmentally-friendly with LED lighting and low overall power consumption. The SHUFFLE also eliminates the possible need for trenching and other street work to connect a smart pole to a fiber Internet connection – which also would reduce installation time.

"We are tremendously excited to continue our leadership in next generation street assets with the launch of the new SHUFFLE wireless Backhaul module together with Siklu. City infrastructure is an ideal vehicle for WiFi Hotspots and built-in cameras offer an unobtrusive security overlay. This new module is a win-win for cities and campuses alike, bringing Gigabit wireless connectivity and helping lower the Civil Works budget needed to otherwise install such a product," says Cristian Tanase, Smart Pole Program Manager from Schréder.

"Smart Cities require advanced Gigabit connection solutions to tie all the Smart Applications together," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. "The new SHUFFLE with integrated Gigabit Wireless from Siklu leads the way in meeting this requirement and delivers on ease of deployment in an aesthetically-pleasing form factor."

Siklu

