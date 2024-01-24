Sponsored By

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: French workers seek a better signal; Deutsche Telekom, Viasat land airplane broadband deal; A1 Austria extends SentinelOne offer.

Paul Rainford

January 24, 2024

2 Min Read
Illustration of dove with olive branch
(Source: Shotshop GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • After years of legal wrangling, Nokia has signed a multi-year 5G patent cross-licensing agreement with Chinese phone maker Oppo. Under the terms of the agreement, Oppo will from now on make royalty payments to Nokia, as well as "catch-up payments" to cover the periods of non-payment. According to Bloomberg (paywall applies), the new deal will allow Oppo to again sell devices in key European markets such as Germany. Nokia first filed a lawsuit against Oppo in 2021 after the two companies had been unable to agree on 5G patent licensing terms. The companies have since sued and counter-sued in multiple jurisdictions.

  • French workers are unhappy with mobile signal coverage inside their offices, according to a study carried out by OpinionWay for French digital and audio-visual infrastructure operator TDF. Over 75% of surveyed employees say the availability of 4G and 5G can affect their productivity or sense of wellbeing, with 55% saying they find coverage insufficient. Rather conveniently, TDF says it can help their employers as it offers distributed antenna systems for indoor coverage.

  • Lufthansa Group has chosen Viasat and Deutsche Telekom to equip more than 150 of its aircraft with the EAN (European Aviation Network) broadband system. The EAN system uses small and lightweight antennas with low air resistance for reception, which significantly reduces additional kerosene consumption and CO2 emissions. This was a decisive factor in Lufthansa's choice of EAN antennas for its A320 and A220 fleets, says Deutsche Telekom.

  • A1 Austria is expanding its partnership with endpoint security specialist SentinelOne to target businesses in North Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia wanting more protection from the rising tide of cyberattacks. More than 11,000 organizations currently rely on SentinelOne software to ward off such attacks.

  • Portus Data Centers has announced plans to expand its IPHH Internet Port Hamburg data center business, which was acquired by Arcus European Infrastructure Fund 3 SCSp (AEIF3) on behalf of Portus late last year. With two existing facilities in the east of Hamburg currently offering 2.4MW of sellable IT power capacity, Portus now plans to construct a new data center of approximately 14MW. It will be built in phases, the first of which is planned for completion in late Q4/2025.

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of UK incumbent operator BT, says its fiber network in Yorkshire's East Riding region now covers 50,000 premises. The company has to date spent around £15 million (US$19 million) on the rollout.

  • Additional reporting by Tereza Krásová

Europe

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

