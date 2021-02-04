Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Dish grumbles to FCC about T-Mobile's CMDA shutdown plan

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/2/2021
Comment (0)

Having already aired concerns about T-Mobile's purported plan to shut down its CDMA network in early 2022, Dish Network has now taken its beef with the decision directly to the FCC.

In a letter (PDF) to the FCC on Thursday, Dish urged the FCC to take a closer look at T-Mobile's plan to shut down a part of the network that's still being used to support Dish's Boost Mobile customers. Tied to T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, Dish acquired the Boost Mobile business from T-Mobile last July.

Dish's letter follows word that T-Mobile intends to shut down its 3G CDMA network on or around January 1, 2022, about three years sooner than its previously announced migration timeline. Dish, which is also pushing ahead with a buildout of its own 5G network, is upset about the potential disruption because a majority of its 9 million Boost subs customers still get service through a CDMA network formerly operated by Sprint.

"A forced migration of this scale under this accelerated time frame is simply not possible and will leave potentially millions of Boost subscribers disenfranchised and without cell service come January 1, 2022," Dish explained in the latter. "This is especially the case given significant device/chip shortages that make it even more difficult to acquire compatible replacement devices prior to the shutdown."

Dish questions why T-Mobile is in such a hurry, noting that Verizon has delayed its CDMA network shutdown plans three times, at last settling on year-end 2022. Verizon also delayed those plans despite having only about 1% of its mobile customers on that part of the network, Dish said.

T-Mobile: Plan is 'exactly consistent' with Dish deal

In an emailed statement, T-Mobile defended the phasing out of 2G/3G technologies across the wireless industry as "a natural evolution" toward 5G, while holding that nothing in its plans run afoul of its agreement with Dish.

"In T-Mobile's case, this transition is essential to the creation of the ultra-high capacity 5G network we have committed to deliver for customers and to the government," T-Mobile said. "We all want to make sure no customers are left behind, and we are following a tried and true process to achieve that goal. Everything we are doing here is exactly consistent with the agreement that DISH made with us a year and a half ago, and we have been very proactive and transparent about the timing for this transition with all of our MVNOs, including DISH."

To further that point, T-Mobile said its notice to Dish in October 2020 regarding the January 2022 transition timing provided "far more than the required 6 month contractual agreement," and that the agreement makes it clear that Dish is responsible for migrating Boost customers, just as T-Mobile is responsible for migrating Sprint customers. T-Mobile also countered that only a "small percentage" of Boost customers should need to upgrade handsets by the end of 2021.

Dish questions T-Mobile's motives

Dish, of course, doesn't share that view. Dish chairman Charlie Ergen made note of these concerns during the company's Q4 2020 earnings call in February. "We view it as anticompetitive. It's as simple as that," he said. "I can't speak to their [T-Mobile's] motivations. One of the beneficiaries of premature turnoff of the CDMA network would be T-Mobile."

Stephen Stokols, who now heads up Dish's Boost Mobile business, told Light Reading that Dish expected to have more time to transition affected Boost subs to T-Mobile's 5G network through natural churn and upgrade cycles.

"We have to artificially intervene ... to move customers over," Stokols said.

Nonetheless, Dish believes the clock on the shutdown is running faster than originally expected while also questioning T-Mobile's underlying motives.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
How 'Computing First Networks' better serve the digital economy By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE