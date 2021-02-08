Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Casa Systems lands 5G fixed wireless deal with Bell Canada

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/2/2021
Comment (0)

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, today announced an exclusive agreement with Bell Canada to provide new 5G Sub-6 High-Gain Outdoor consumer premise equipment (CPE) for Bell's Wireless Home Internet service. Focused on bringing the next generation of broadband access to customers in small towns and rural communities, Bell's upcoming 5G Wireless Home Internet rollout is expected to be North America's largest 5G Sub-6 fixed wireless deployment.

Bell is Canada's largest communications company with more than 22 million consumer and business customer connections. Since 2018, Casa Systems has provided 4G CPE for Bell's Wireless Home Internet service, which is now connecting rural homes and business locations across Atlantic Canada, Québec, Ontario, and Manitoba with Internet download speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

A market leader and technology innovator in fixed wireless access, Casa Systems originally deployed 3G fixed wireless access in Canada with Bell 10 years ago and has extensive insight into customer requirements, geographic territory, and spectrum. The newest CPE device from Casa Systems integrates a powerful 5G Sub-6 modem and high-gain directional antennas that can be customized to match the network performance characteristics, alongside innovative installation tools and an app that ensures optimal performance while reducing installation times and overall deployment costs.

With more than a decade of deployment experience with Bell Canada and other leading operators across the globe, Casa Systems is a market leader and technology innovator in fixed wireless access technologies. Casa Systems' 5G portfolio has a range of innovative, world-leading devices designed to optimize the connectivity of the architecture and deployment outcomes of 5G networks, and deliver quality, dependable gigabit-speed services to end users.

Casa Systems

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE