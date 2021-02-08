Casa Systems lands 5G fixed wireless deal with Bell Canada

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, today announced an exclusive agreement with Bell Canada to provide new 5G Sub-6 High-Gain Outdoor consumer premise equipment (CPE) for Bell's Wireless Home Internet service. Focused on bringing the next generation of broadband access to customers in small towns and rural communities, Bell's upcoming 5G Wireless Home Internet rollout is expected to be North America's largest 5G Sub-6 fixed wireless deployment.

Bell is Canada's largest communications company with more than 22 million consumer and business customer connections. Since 2018, Casa Systems has provided 4G CPE for Bell's Wireless Home Internet service, which is now connecting rural homes and business locations across Atlantic Canada, Québec, Ontario, and Manitoba with Internet download speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

A market leader and technology innovator in fixed wireless access, Casa Systems originally deployed 3G fixed wireless access in Canada with Bell 10 years ago and has extensive insight into customer requirements, geographic territory, and spectrum. The newest CPE device from Casa Systems integrates a powerful 5G Sub-6 modem and high-gain directional antennas that can be customized to match the network performance characteristics, alongside innovative installation tools and an app that ensures optimal performance while reducing installation times and overall deployment costs.

With more than a decade of deployment experience with Bell Canada and other leading operators across the globe, Casa Systems is a market leader and technology innovator in fixed wireless access technologies. Casa Systems' 5G portfolio has a range of innovative, world-leading devices designed to optimize the connectivity of the architecture and deployment outcomes of 5G networks, and deliver quality, dependable gigabit-speed services to end users.

