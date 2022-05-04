Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

AT&T, Northrop Grumman team for 5G 'digital battle network'

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/5/2022
Comment (0)

AT&T announced a new partnership with defense contractor Northrop Grumman to develop 5G products and services for the US Department of Defense (DOD). The announcement signals yet another step forward among 5G proponents to craft a version of the technology for soldiers and warfare.

"Northrop Grumman and AT&T plan to deliver a cost-effective, scalable, open architecture solution that will help the DOD connect distributed sensors, shooters and data from all domains, terrains and forces – similar to how smart devices connect and share data in our everyday lives," the companies said in a release announcing the teaming. "This digital battle network is expected to bring together the high speeds, low latency and cybersecurity protections of private 5G networks with the flexibility and scalability of AT&T's commercial 5G capabilities and offer a critical capability to support the DoD's vision for Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2)."

As Light Reading has previously reported, US military officials are in the early stages of developing a unified, comprehensive, interoperable wireless networking system that would basically connect everything owned and operated by the Pentagon. Commanders have envisioned the system as connecting "sensors with shooters across all domains, commands and services." It's called JADC2, and it's expected to heavily use 5G-capable connections and equipment.

A US Army Specialist adjusts his gunner's safety harness prior to a patrol in Afghanistan. (Source: Stocktrek Images, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo)
A US Army Specialist adjusts his gunner's safety harness prior to a patrol in Afghanistan.
(Source: Stocktrek Images, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo)

"By bringing our 5G services together with Northrop Grumman's powerful avionics and defense systems, we expect to create an ideal platform to deliver DoD's JADC2 vision," said Lance Spencer, the head of defense sales within AT&T's "Public Sector" business, in the companies' release.

There's nothing new about telecom companies like AT&T selling products and services to government customers, including those in the US military. However, the JADC2 concept is unique in that it would allow all branches of the US military to communicate with each other in real time through one global network. Such a network could rely on equipment – including satellites – that are owned by the Pentagon as well as third party providers like AT&T.

To be clear, AT&T and Northrop Grumman aren't the first big tech companies to cater to the DOD's JADC2 desires. For example, Lockheed Martin has been touting its 5G.MIL vision for several years now, and has already inked big deals in the effort with the likes of Intel and Verizon. According to recent rankings from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Lockheed Martin is the biggest defense contractor for the US, while Northrop Grumman is No. 4.

However, there are indications that the Pentagon's plans to implement JADC2 still have a long way to go. As noted by Breaking Defense, the DOD approved plans for JADC2 almost a year ago, but it only recently released an eight-page "summary" document that sets out goals for the program. It makes no mention of 5G technology or any other specific technologies.

"JADC2 provides a coherent approach for shaping future Joint Force C2 capabilities and is intended to produce the warfighting capability to sense, make sense, and act at all levels and phases of war, across all domains, and with partners, to deliver information advantage at the speed of relevance," the document states.

Nonetheless, Pentagon officials are promising to get started on JADC2 now. "It's now implementation time," Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall, CIO/J6 of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said late last year, according to Breaking Defense. "Planning is good. Talk is good. Now it's delivery time, and we've been given a clear signal to begin pushing these outcomes to the people who need them."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
US 5G leadership depends on ending government infighting By J. David Grossman, VP of Regulatory Affairs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE