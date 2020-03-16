Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

AT&T announces Personal Cloud, releases LG V60, expands 5G

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/16/2020
Comment (0)

DALLAS – Starting Friday, March 20, customers can go to att.com/v60thinq5G to order the new LG V60 ThinQTM 5G. At launch, when customers go online to switch to AT&T* or add a line and purchase the device on a qualifying installment plan they can get an LG V60 ThinQ 5G for FREE!1

AT&T is building 5G on America's best network, giving customers the reliable coverage they need to stay connected, with more bandwidth and ultimately faster speeds. Today, our 5G network expanded into 20 new markets, including:

  • Allentown, Pa.
  • Brown County, Ind.
  • Hancock County, Ga.
  • Hancock County, Ohio
  • Harrisburg, Pa.
  • Huntsville, Ala.
  • Kent County, Del.
  • Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
  • Otsego County, N.Y.
  • Reading, Pa.
  • Reno, Nev.
  • Sandusky County, Ohio
  • Santa Cruz, Calif.
  • Springfield, Mo
  • Storey County, Nev.
  • Syracuse, N.Y.
  • Topeka, Kan.
  • Trenton, N.J.
  • Tuscarawas County, Ohio
  • Washington County, Ill.

That means our 5G is now available in a total of 100 markets across the U.S. covering more than 80 million people and growing. And, it comes at no extra cost for customers on AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Elite plans and businesses on Business Unlimited Performance, Business Unlimited Elite and Mobile Select Priority plans.2

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is also FirstNet Ready™, which means first responders can use it to tap into the power of FirstNet® - America's public safety communications platform. FirstNet Ready devices are tested and approved to operate with services using the FirstNet LTE network core. This gives public safety access to the critical capabilities that FirstNet enables, like the full power of AT&T's LTE network, including Band 14 spectrum, which serves as a VIP lane for first responders.3

What You Can Expect on the LG V60 ThinQ 5G:

  • Bigger is Better: The 6.8", full HD+, OLED screen offers an exceptional cinematic experience, perfect for binge watching your favorite HBO shows.
  • Double the Fun: Two screens are better than one. With the LG Dual Screen, you can text on one screen while you online shop on the other. The possibilities are virtually endless and LG is giving customers the Dual Screen for FREE with their purchase of an LG V60 ThinQ 5G.
  • Capture the Moment: No filter is needed because the V60 ThinQ 5G has a 64 MP rear-facing camera so you get high-resolution photos with vibrant colors and contrast. It also records video in 8K and features "Steady Record" technology so when you move or shake, the camera doesn't.
  • Mics on Mics: Capture audio from all directions with four separate microphones. It won't matter if you're in a crowded room or serene silence either, because it also adjusts the level of ambient noise, so you only hear what matters.
  • Turn it Up: Hear authentic acoustics with the 32 Bit HI-FI Quad DAC as you get lost in a movie or playlist. The V60 ThinQ 5G also features the LG 3D Sound Engine, which uses AI to optimize your audio playback.
  • More Power: Stay connected with the 5,000 mAh battery – the largest LG has put into a smartphone in the U.S.

Customers who purchase the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be among the first to experience AT&T Personal Cloud, a solution that automatically syncs your contacts, files, pictures, and videos, making life easier to access and safeguard. With AT&T Personal Cloud, it's easier than ever for Android users to save and transfer your data, making for a seamless transition every time you upgrade to a new device.

AT&T Personal Cloud is available on the Google Play Store and customers can experience the app's benefits on a 30-day free trial with service starting at $4.99 per month. Please visit att.com/personalcloud for more details.

For more details on AT&T's device lineup and available features, please visit att.com/v60thinq5G. To learn more about AT&T's 5G technology and to explore all we're accomplishing with it, go to att.com/5GNews.

AT&T

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE