AT&T announces Personal Cloud, releases LG V60, expands 5G

DALLAS – Starting Friday, March 20, customers can go to att.com/v60thinq5G to order the new LG V60 ThinQTM 5G. At launch, when customers go online to switch to AT&T* or add a line and purchase the device on a qualifying installment plan they can get an LG V60 ThinQ 5G for FREE!1

AT&T is building 5G on America's best network, giving customers the reliable coverage they need to stay connected, with more bandwidth and ultimately faster speeds. Today, our 5G network expanded into 20 new markets, including:

Allentown, Pa.

Brown County, Ind.

Hancock County, Ga.

Hancock County, Ohio

Harrisburg, Pa.

Huntsville, Ala.

Kent County, Del.

Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

Otsego County, N.Y.

Reading, Pa.

Reno, Nev.

Sandusky County, Ohio

Santa Cruz, Calif.

Springfield, Mo

Storey County, Nev.

Syracuse, N.Y.

Topeka, Kan.

Trenton, N.J.

Tuscarawas County, Ohio

Washington County, Ill.

That means our 5G is now available in a total of 100 markets across the U.S. covering more than 80 million people and growing. And, it comes at no extra cost for customers on AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Elite plans and businesses on Business Unlimited Performance, Business Unlimited Elite and Mobile Select Priority plans.2

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is also FirstNet Ready™, which means first responders can use it to tap into the power of FirstNet® - America's public safety communications platform. FirstNet Ready devices are tested and approved to operate with services using the FirstNet LTE network core. This gives public safety access to the critical capabilities that FirstNet enables, like the full power of AT&T's LTE network, including Band 14 spectrum, which serves as a VIP lane for first responders.3

What You Can Expect on the LG V60 ThinQ 5G:

Bigger is Better: The 6.8", full HD+, OLED screen offers an exceptional cinematic experience, perfect for binge watching your favorite HBO shows.

Double the Fun: Two screens are better than one. With the LG Dual Screen, you can text on one screen while you online shop on the other. The possibilities are virtually endless and LG is giving customers the Dual Screen for FREE with their purchase of an LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

Capture the Moment: No filter is needed because the V60 ThinQ 5G has a 64 MP rear-facing camera so you get high-resolution photos with vibrant colors and contrast. It also records video in 8K and features "Steady Record" technology so when you move or shake, the camera doesn't.

Mics on Mics: Capture audio from all directions with four separate microphones. It won't matter if you're in a crowded room or serene silence either, because it also adjusts the level of ambient noise, so you only hear what matters.

Turn it Up: Hear authentic acoustics with the 32 Bit HI-FI Quad DAC as you get lost in a movie or playlist. The V60 ThinQ 5G also features the LG 3D Sound Engine, which uses AI to optimize your audio playback.

More Power: Stay connected with the 5,000 mAh battery – the largest LG has put into a smartphone in the U.S.

Customers who purchase the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be among the first to experience AT&T Personal Cloud, a solution that automatically syncs your contacts, files, pictures, and videos, making life easier to access and safeguard. With AT&T Personal Cloud, it's easier than ever for Android users to save and transfer your data, making for a seamless transition every time you upgrade to a new device.

AT&T Personal Cloud is available on the Google Play Store and customers can experience the app's benefits on a 30-day free trial with service starting at $4.99 per month. Please visit att.com/personalcloud for more details.

For more details on AT&T's device lineup and available features, please visit att.com/v60thinq5G. To learn more about AT&T's 5G technology and to explore all we're accomplishing with it, go to att.com/5GNews.

