Sponsored By

AT&T network outage frustrates FirstNet users

AT&T's hours-long, nationwide outage took down its FirstNet communications platform in several cities across the US. No details have surfaced yet, but a few first responders aren't happy.

Phil Harvey

February 22, 2024

2 Min Read
AT&T Whitacre Tower office building
(Source: AT&T)

AT&T is still working to fix and diagnose a nationwide network outage affecting consumers and FirstNet, the broadband network it built for first responders.

FirstNet said its service has been restored, but won't comment on the length, severity or cost of the outage.

"The First Responder Network Authority is aware of wireless service outages experienced this morning," a FirstNet Authority spokesman told Light Reading via email. "Our nationwide network contractor, AT&T, took immediate action to prioritize restoration for public safety users of FirstNet and has confirmed service is currently running normally across the FirstNet network.

"The FirstNet Authority will work with AT&T to conduct an assessment of the outage."

The First Responders Network Authority (FirstNet) is a US government agency charged with offering a nationwide wireless network to public safety agencies, from police to firefighters. AT&T operates the FirstNet network via FirstNet's Band 14 700MHz spectrum.

As reported earlier this month by Light Reading, FirstNet's investment budget for 2024 is $547 million, double last year's total. The government agency said it will allocate a portion of that spending to advanced 5G services that officials say will make FirstNet's service faster and more capable.

Related:FirstNet pledges further investments into 5G

The outage is already getting regulatory attention. "We are aware of the reported wireless outages, and our Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is actively investigating," an FCC spokesman told Light Reading via email. "We are in touch with AT&T and public safety authorities, including FirstNet, as well as other providers."

First responders frustrated

Before the service fix, hours of frustration were piling up for firefighters, police and all the agencies that use AT&T's dedicated communications platform.

"We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911)," according to a post from the San Francisco Fire Department's account on X (formerly Twitter).

View post on Twitter

In Naperville, Illinois, a similar message was posted hours later. This warning referenced Verizon, which is not currently having a network issue. However, when Verizon users called and couldn't connect with AT&T customers, that convinced some that more networks were affected.

View post on Twitter

AT&T and FirstNet urged customers to use Wi-Fi calling while the outage was ongoing. There wasn't much they could do for FirstNet users who did not have a Wi-Fi calling option.

View post on Twitter

The FirstNet contract is, presumably, a cash cow for AT&T, but the carrier has declined to discuss how much revenue and profit that network contributes to its bottom line.

About the Author(s)

Phil Harvey

Phil Harvey

Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

Phil Harvey has been a Light Reading writer and editor for more than 18 years combined. He began his second tour as the site's chief editor in April 2020.

His interest in speed and scale means he often covers optical networking and the foundational technologies powering the modern Internet.

Harvey covered networking, Internet infrastructure and dot-com mania in the late 90s for Silicon Valley magazines like UPSIDE and Red Herring before joining Light Reading (for the first time) in late 2000.

After moving to the Republic of Texas, Harvey spent eight years as a contributing tech writer for D CEO magazine, producing columns about tech advances in everything from supercomputing to cellphone recycling.

Harvey is an avid photographer and camera collector – if you accept that compulsive shopping and "collecting" are the same.

See more from Phil Harvey
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Gold colored fiber optic illustration
FTTX
Gigapower fiber JV sets expansion into Minneapolis-St. Paul
Gigapower fiber JV sets expansion into Minneapolis-St. Paul

Feb 22, 2024

Conceptual image of miniature figure workmen investigating a fault on a broadband network cable
Mobile Core
AT&T's outage twists up its MWC story
AT&T's outage twists up its MWC story

Feb 22, 2024

Finance
HK telcos post tepid results as slow economy takes its toll
HK telcos post tepid results as slow economy takes its toll

Feb 22, 2024

Nokia logo on a beige modern building.
Sustainability
Nokia launches VPP software to monetize basestation batteries
Nokia launches VPP software to monetize basestation batteries

Feb 22, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband