AT&T network outage frustrates FirstNet users

AT&T is still working to fix and diagnose a nationwide network outage affecting consumers and FirstNet, the broadband network it built for first responders.

FirstNet said its service has been restored, but won't comment on the length, severity or cost of the outage.

"The First Responder Network Authority is aware of wireless service outages experienced this morning," a FirstNet Authority spokesman told Light Reading via email. "Our nationwide network contractor, AT&T, took immediate action to prioritize restoration for public safety users of FirstNet and has confirmed service is currently running normally across the FirstNet network.

"The FirstNet Authority will work with AT&T to conduct an assessment of the outage."

The First Responders Network Authority (FirstNet) is a US government agency charged with offering a nationwide wireless network to public safety agencies, from police to firefighters. AT&T operates the FirstNet network via FirstNet's Band 14 700MHz spectrum.

As reported earlier this month by Light Reading, FirstNet's investment budget for 2024 is $547 million, double last year's total. The government agency said it will allocate a portion of that spending to advanced 5G services that officials say will make FirstNet's service faster and more capable.

The outage is already getting regulatory attention. "We are aware of the reported wireless outages, and our Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is actively investigating," an FCC spokesman told Light Reading via email. "We are in touch with AT&T and public safety authorities, including FirstNet, as well as other providers."

First responders frustrated

Before the service fix, hours of frustration were piling up for firefighters, police and all the agencies that use AT&T's dedicated communications platform.

"We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911)," according to a post from the San Francisco Fire Department's account on X (formerly Twitter).

In Naperville, Illinois, a similar message was posted hours later. This warning referenced Verizon, which is not currently having a network issue. However, when Verizon users called and couldn't connect with AT&T customers, that convinced some that more networks were affected.

AT&T and FirstNet urged customers to use Wi-Fi calling while the outage was ongoing. There wasn't much they could do for FirstNet users who did not have a Wi-Fi calling option.

The FirstNet contract is, presumably, a cash cow for AT&T, but the carrier has declined to discuss how much revenue and profit that network contributes to its bottom line.