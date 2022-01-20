Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Apple hits back in Ericsson patent spat

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 1/20/2022
Comment (0)

As expected, Apple has made the next move in a legal battle with Sweden-based vendor Ericsson – although the iPhone maker has chosen to file suit with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) and seek an import ban.

Ericsson has already filed a handful of patent-infringement lawsuits against Apple this week following months of legal squabbles between the two companies. Those new filings are part of the vendor's broader efforts to get Apple to license Ericsson's 5G patents.

Specifically, Ericsson wants $5 for every iPhone that Apple sells. For its part, Apple wants to reduce the amount of money it pays in 5G patent-licensing fees (though it now commands a $3 trillion market cap).

Tit for tat: The iPhone maker has filed a suit with the US ITC and is seeking a US import ban of Ericsson mobile infrastructure products. (Source: Apple)
Tit for tat: The iPhone maker has filed a suit with the US ITC and is seeking a US import ban of Ericsson mobile infrastructure products.
(Source: Apple)

The complex situation is being followed closely by Florian Mueller, an intellectual property expert who maintains the Foss Patents website.

He said it was expected that Apple would counter sue after Ericsson's salvo this week, but noted that the "wide discrepancy in the parties' exposure to patent assertions" suggested that Apple would take a different approach.

"And indeed, Apple has now also brought a request for a US import ban against Ericsson's mobile infrastructure products, asserting three mmWave-related patents" in its ITC complaint, Mueller wrote.

Join the queue

The current spat between Apple and Ericsson stretches back to 2015, when the companies inked a patent-license agreement covering 2G, 3G and 4G technologies.

But that seven-year agreement has expired. Despite negotiations between Ericsson and Apple that started more than a year ago, the companies haven't managed to reach a new patent-licensing agreement that also covers 5G.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

In its ITC filing, Apple said it is willing to withdraw the suit if Ericsson does the same.

Meanwhile, Mueller said he now counts seven Ericsson v. Apple cases pending in the United States, including two fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) actions (one by Ericsson in October 2021 and another by Apple in December 2021); two actions on the licensing of standard essential patents (SEPs); and three non-SEP enforcement actions.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE