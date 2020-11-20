Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Altice Europe steers steady course in Q3 2020

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 11/20/2020
Comment (0)

Altice Europe, owner of SFR in France and MEO in Portugal, was able to report a reasonably solid performance in the third quarter as it continues to navigate its way through a difficult 2020.

Group revenue grew 3.2% year-on-year on a reported basis, reaching €3.77 billion (US$4.47 billion). In its biggest market, France, revenue rose 4% to €2.74 billion ($3.25 billion), while in Portugal it rose 0.9% to €541 million ($641.5 million).

Total adjusted group EBITDA rose 5.1% to €1.48 billion ($1.75 billion). Notably, EBITDA in France rose 2.8% to just over €1 billion ($1.18 billion) after falling 1% in the second quarter of the year. MEO in Portugal also returned to revenue and EBITDA growth in Q3 2020.

Staying the course: Altice's billionaire founder Patrick Drahi is pushing ahead with plans to take the company private. (Source: Ecole polytechnique on Flickr CC 2.0)
Staying the course: Altice's billionaire founder Patrick Drahi is pushing ahead with plans to take the company private. (Source: Ecole polytechnique on Flickr CC 2.0)

Group capex amounted to €818.4 million ($970 million) while consolidated net debt at Altice Europe was still a hefty €28.9 billion ($34.27 billion) at the end of September.

Patrick Drahi, the billionaire founder of Altice, described Q3 as a "good quarter" with robust performance and net gains in fixed and mobile in "most of our geographies" although "in France, it was a bit weaker than our competitors," he said during a conference call.

Malo Corbin, Chief Financial Officer, explained that SFR had not followed some of the more aggressive pricing tactics of rivals in August and September, preferring to stay "focused on value."

What about 5G?

The number of mobile subscribers in France stood at 15.85 million by the end of the quarter, rising by only 25,000 net new users during the July-September period.

This was down on the 99,000 added in Q2 2020 and 234,000 added in Q3 2019. At the end of Q3 2020, Altice France had passed 18.8 million homes with its fiber network, up by 1.8 million compared to the second quarter.

In the full year 2020, the group expects to accelerate residential revenue growth in its key geographies and grow group revenue and EBITDA.

In the mid-term, the group is targeting organic free cash flow of more than €1 billion. It also aims to reduce debt, with a target leverage of 4.0x to 4.5x net debt to EBITDA.

Altice Europe did not reveal a launch date for 5G services in France, merely noting that it recently acquired 80MHz as part of the allocation of 5G frequencies in the 3.4-3.8GHz band.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

It said SFR would "be able to offer an optimal 5G experience to its customers," and pointed to its 5G trials in Toulouse, Nantes and Velizy (Paris).

In Portugal, regulator ANACOM currently expects the 5G auction to start on November 21, 2020, with the allocation of spectrum rights scheduled for Q1 2021.

In Israel, meanwhile, Hot acquired a 5G license in Q3 2020 and said it has now deployed 250 5G-capable sites.

Drahi buyout still in progress

Drahi is currently in the process of taking Altice Europe private, offering €2.5 billion ($3 billion) to buy out minority shareholders of the telecoms company.

The group said only that Altice Europe and Drahi-controlled Next Private "continue to make good progress on the preparation for the offer and expect to be able to make a public announcement on the offer soon."

In October, hedge fund Lucerne Capital Management said the offer is opportunistic and significantly undervalues the telecoms company.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE