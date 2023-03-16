Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Nokia wireless supports The Ocean Cleanup

News Wire Feed

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced it will deploy private wireless connectivity, network edge equipment and analytics for The Ocean Cleanup, the international non-profit project working to develop and scale technologies to rid the world's oceans of plastic. The collaboration is in line with Nokia's enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, as well as a broader longstanding commitment to advancing the role of technology in combatting climate change and minimizing environmental impacts.

Nokia is focused on the role its products play in solving some of the world's most pressing challenges, using connectivity and digitalization to restore stalled productivity, provide inclusive access to opportunity and relieve pressure on the environment and natural ecosystems. According to UNESCO, plastic waste makes up 80% of all marine pollution and around 8 to 10 million metric tons of plastic end up in the ocean each year.

Nokia and MCS, Nokia's partner for Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) distribution in the Benelux, have already successfully deployed the first Nokia DAC private wireless solution for The Ocean Cleanup's operations in the North Pacific, and will deploy further systems at a later stage. Nokia DAC is a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform. The Nokia connectivity, Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) and analytics will be used for applications such as high-end video connectivity over 4G technology, to help navigate The Ocean Cleanup's operations while harvesting plastic in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

5G, private wireless, edge compute, sensors, AI-based analytics, drones and other advanced technologies will play an increasingly critical role in supporting the conservation and sustainability of our natural environment by providing immediate up-to-date and constant information on the status of the environment, whether on land or in the sea. Working with The Ocean Cleanup provides the opportunity to explore that role further.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

