Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Wi-Fi 6E poised to pave a 'VIP lane' for service providers

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/11/2021
Comment (0)

Pairing Wi-Fi 6 with a fresh swath of 6GHz spectrum sets the stage for a batch of new use cases and revenue-driving opportunities for cable operators and other service providers. And this emerging technology will also put those operators in position to match the performance of their access networks with customers' home networks, says a CommScope exec.

Wi-Fi 6E, a technology that combines the latest Wi-Fi standard with fresh unlicensed spectrum in the 6GHz band, effectively establishes a "new platform" that will live alongside Wi-Fi's legacy use of the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Charles Cheevers, CTO, home networks, at CommScope, explained on a panel focused on Wi-Fi 6 and private networks at this week's all-digital Anga Com conference.

"It's a new VIP lane that allows the gigabit speeds of the network to pass now ... in the home over 6GHz," Cheevers explained. "Gigabit speeds on the network have to be translated to the network in the home."

He said 2.4GHz will likely be relegated to longer range IoT apps using Wi-Fi, with 5GHz filling the gap for many other legacy Wi-Fi devices. Wi-Fi 6E, he explained, will take the home network on a "new journey" that is underpinned by 160MHz channels and capacities in the range of 4 Gbit/s to 5 Gbit/s. Out on the horizon is Wi-Fi 7, a 320MHz-channel technology that will flirt with 10-Gig speeds, he said.

But Wi-Fi 6E is not just about speed. Supporting lower latencies will also enter the picture as new devices supporting the standard can be scheduled and be made "deterministic" in the way that a DOCSIS or PON network can, Cheevers said.

"To do that on Wi-Fi is phenomenal," he said. "That's the key: Matching 6GHz networks to the PON and DOCISS 3.1 to 4.0 evolution, to be able to get those low-latency and constant jitter services."

And Cheevers acknowledged that taking this path isn't free, as operators will need to invest in more expensive tri-band Wi-Fi access points, set-tops, extenders and gateways. And they will also be faced with the fact that consumers won't be keen to swap out their old Wi-Fi devices overnight.

Use cases forming

But it will open up an opportunity for service providers to start developing and launching high-capacity and bandwidth-hungry services that can be optimized for the 6GHz band, such as video conferencing, 8K video streaming and support for augmented reality and virtual reality services. To amplify that point, Cheevers outlined a set of initial use cases for Wi-Fi 6E:

  • Deployments of new extenders that can forge a 6GHz backhaul link between an access point and an extender that, in turn, frees up capacity in the increasingly congested 5GHz band.
  • Implementing 6GHz Wi-Fi in set-tops to offload video in a way that would likewise help to unclog the 5GHz band. Cheevers said this could come in especially in apartments and other multiple dwelling units that tend to suffer from Wi-Fi network congestion.
  • App-specific apps and services, such as telemedicine, online gaming and VR, that enable operators to differentiate on the home network, and possibly open up premium, paid enhancements that deliver lower latencies and higher overall performance.

Cheevers said CommScope is particularly excited about retrofitting legacy equipment that doesn't support 6GHz. The company, he added, has built an application that can map 6GHz to Ethernet, a process that would enable a small "bridge device" to establish a private 6GHz network in the home.

He also dropped some hints about CommScope's activities tied to Low Latency DOCSIS (LLD), a feature that's part of DOCSIS 3.1 and being carried forward to the new DOCSIS 4.0 specs. CommScope, he said, expects to deliver some LLD services – starting in the lab – by the end of this year and into the start of 2022.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
DoD's 5G bet is already paying dividends By Mari Silbey, US Ignite
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE