4G/3G/WiFi

The New T-Mobile is here

The Philter Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading 4/1/2020
Comment (0)

The New T-Mobile is here. No, really.

But combining two massive national carriers into a new company wasn't easy.

Here are some key milestones and coverage highlights along the way from the US having four national 4G providers to having three national carriers capable of providing 5G service.

April 2018: T-Mobile & Sprint: Marriage Made in Hell

July 2018: Sprint + T-Mobile = Security Risk?

December 2018: Anti-Huawei Forces Focus on Sprint/T-Mobile Deal

January 2019: T-Mobile Quietly Confirms 5G Network in 30 Cities

April 2019: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Odds Sink to 55%

July 2019: Dish Divestiture Deal Might Save the T-Mobile, Sprint Merger and T-Mobile's Jobs Pledge Smells Fishy

October 2019: T-Mobile Takes Sprint Merger Battle Down to State Level

November 2019: The Un-CEO: Legere to Leave T-Mobile

December 2019: An Insider's View of the T-Mobile/Sprint Trial

February 2020: IT'S OVER: T-Mobile, Sprint merger approved - reports

March 2020: Meet the senior leadership team for the 'New T-Mobile'

April 2020: It's official: T-Mobile and Sprint close their merger

Was there any point along the way where you thought this merger wasn't going to happen? I think I changed my mind five or six times along the way but I'd be interested to hear what you think in the comments below or on social media.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

