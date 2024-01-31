Sponsored By

Why Jio and Vodafone Idea want India to sunset 2GWhy Jio and Vodafone Idea want India to sunset 2G

Lack of affordable smartphones coupled with high data tariffs is likely to ensure 2G's continued presence in India, unless the government decides to force the industry's hand.

Gagandeep Kaur

January 31, 2024

3 Min Read
Map of India with a magnifying glass
(Source: Wael Alreweie/Alamy Stock Photo)

India's largest service provider, Reliance Jio, and its third-largest telco, Vodafone Idea, have called for a government policy to sunset 2G and 3G networks in the country. They were giving their views in response to a consultation paper from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) titled "Digital Transformation through the 5G Ecosystem."

"The Government should come out with a policy and glidepath for closing down the 2G and 3G networks completely so that unnecessary network costs should be avoided, and all customers can be migrated to 4G and 5G services. This will also give great impetus to developing ecosystem to 5G use cases," said Jio in its response. 

The operator only offers 4G and 5G services in the country. It has also introduced affordable devices, like JioBharat, to attract Airtel and Vodafone Idea's 2G subscribers to its 4G network. 

While Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have sunset their 3G networks, BSNL still offers 3G plans. And it will take some time for Indian telcos to completely switch off 2G networks, mainly because a significant percentage of India's population continues to use feature phones. India is believed to have around 250-300 million 2G users. Arguably, a significant percentage of these would be based in rural and remote areas with limited connectivity.

Jio and Vodafone Idea suggest that migration of 2G users to 4G and 5G will help in the development of 5G use cases. However, they don't elaborate on how sunsetting 2G and 3G will help in developing 5G use cases. Airtel has not responded to this consultation paper.

Globally, service providers are struggling to monetize their investments in 5G networks. In India, Jio and Airtel, the two telcos that have launched 5G services, are yet to launch separate tariffs for 5G services despite providing significant 5G coverage across the country.

The devices challenge

The biggest barrier to migrating 2G subscribers to 4G and 5G is the high cost of smartphones. Further intensifying this problem is the lack of entry-level smartphone options, as most providers focus on the premium segment.

"The entry-level segment (sub-$150) shrank to 46% of the market, down from 54% a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market's growth," said Upasana Joshi, research manager for client devices at IDC India. According to IDC, feature phone shipments touched 57 million in 2022, a drop of 18% year-over-year.

However, this gap in the market is possibly being addressed by the corresponding boom in refurbished devices. According to Counterpoint Research, 35 million to 45 million refurbished smartphones were likely sold in 2023, a growth of around 15% on the previous year.

Vodafone Idea agrees with Jio's position that the government should accelerate the migration of subscribers from 2G to 4G and 5G through subsidies.

"One of the alternatives could be that the government provide funds as handset subsidy to consumers at large, through their concerned TSP, for giving up feature phones and purchasing subsided smartphones. This can help such consumers to start digital journey thereby, bridging the digital divide," says Vodafone Idea's response to TRAI consultation paper.

4G coverage and cost

The other issue is 4G coverage in India. While private telcos Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea provide significant coverage of 4G, this is not true for BSNL, which has launched 4G only recently. This is significant because BSNL still has an 8% market share (according to TRAI's latest data), with most subscribers in rural and remote areas. It is yet to launch 5G services.

Furthermore, while India has one of the lowest voice and data rates in the world, 4G rates are higher than 2G rates, which is bound to impact 2G users if they are moved to 4G. This is why Vodafone Idea is keen for the government to come up with a policy to sunset 2G. The telco's ARPU would go up considerably if its 2G users migrate to 4G. It has a lower ARPU compared to Airtel and Jio.  

Meanwhile, 2G is also used in the enterprise IoT segment, which would make it tough to sunset 2G networks completely. 

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Samsung logo on a building.
Finance
Samsung profit plunges as chip sector works off excess
Samsung profit plunges as chip sector works off excess

Jan 31, 2024

Iliad store in Italy.
Operations
Eurobites: Vodafone turns down Iliad's offer to merge in Italy
Eurobites: Vodafone turns down Iliad's offer to merge in Italy

Jan 31, 2024

Huawei engineer on a basestation.
6G
Huawei role in European 6G work risks new China-US clash
Huawei role in European 6G work risks new China-US clash

Jan 31, 2024

Man using mobile phone in Thailand
Regulatory & Politics
Thailand suspends over 13,000 SIM cards for making 100 calls a day
Thailand suspends over 13,000 SIM cards for making 100 calls a day

Jan 31, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Hand Holding smartphone using a smart home system
IOT
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together
Phil Harvey and Ibrahim Gedeon
AI & Machine Learning
Ibrahim Gedeon is not the retiring type
Ibrahim Gedeon is not the retiring type
Sponsored Content
Airties Highlights Smart Wi-Fi Trends for Broadband Providers
Airties Highlights Smart Wi-Fi Trends for Broadband Providers