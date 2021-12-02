Sign In Register
CableLabs CMO sets her exit

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/12/2021
Comment (0)

Rachel Beisel, CableLabs's SVP and chief marketing officer, is leaving the industry R&D organization. Her last day with the organization will be Monday, CableLabs confirmed.

Beisel – a cycling enthusiast, guest lecturer at Colorado University at Boulder and Women in Cable Rocky Mountain Chapter honoree – is leaving to pursue personal interests, mostly related to her love of the outdoors, an official said.

Rachel Beisel joined CableLabs in the spring of 2017 and was promoted to SVP and CMO the following year.
CableLabs is now searching for a new CMO. Ann Finnie, director of communications at CableLabs, will serve as acting CMO until that person is hired.

"Rachel has made a big impact on CableLabs and the industry. We will miss her and we wish her every success in the pursuit of her personal passions," CableLabs said in a statement.

Beisel joined Louisville, Colorado-based CableLabs in the spring of 2017 as VP of marketing. She was promoted to SVP and CMO the following year, heading up the creation, development and execution of CableLabs marketing, communications and events strategies. A new CableLabs event, 4Front, was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. This year's version is set for June 15-16 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Beisel's role has also extended to Kyrio, a subsidiary that's largely focused on certification for DOCSIS gateways and modems and Wi-Fi security testing.

Beisel's departure coincidently comes amid other big changes at the organization. CableLabs and SCTE/ISBE merged at the start of 2021 after SCTE/ISBE members approved the agreement in December.

Speaking at a recent SCTE/ISBE LiveLearning webinar produced by Light Reading, execs at the organizations stressed that the agreement would hasten the development and deployment of new cable technologies, apps and services, including the industry's pursuit of "10G."

Among other recent changes at CableLabs, Ike Elliott was named CEO of Kyrio last fall, and Ron Reuss, formerly VP of technology strategy at CableLabs, was named SVP and chief strategy officer.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

