Dish, Fox Reach New Deal, End Blackout
News Wire Feed10/7/2019
Light Reading
Light Reading
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH Network has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with Fox Corporation for its owned-and-operated local stations, as well as FS1, FS2, BTN, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes.
In a statement, the company said: "We appreciate our customers' patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations."
