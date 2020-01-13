Les Carter Named CTO of Cadent

NEW YORK -- Cadent, the advanced TV platform company, today named Les Carter as its new Chief Technology Officer. In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Carter will oversee all engineering and lead the development of Cadent's data-driven advertising solutions across cable, broadcast, addressable set-top video, as well as the integration of the recently acquired 4INFO over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV) video buying solutions into Cadent's platform.

An experienced executive in leading the development of carrier-grade applications and scalable high-frequency transaction architectures, Carter brings expertise in next-generation, cross-channel TV, and he holds four patents in advanced TV technology.

Most recently, Carter was Vice President of Advertising Engineering at Hulu, where he led technology development for the over-the-top streaming company's advertising solutions. Before Hulu, Carter served as Chief Architect for Cadent, where he led technology strategy, design and implementation for advanced advertising solutions deployed across global MVPDs and their programming partners. Carter began his tenure at Cadent through BlackArrow, acquired by Cadent in 2015, where he built industry-first technologies leading to multiple patents, including Cadent's addressable linear TV solution.

Prior to BlackArrow, Carter held software engineering and architecture roles at companies in the UK and U.S., including TNT UK, Chordiant, acquired by Pega; Siperian, acquired by Informatica; and On Command, acquired by Lodgenet.

Cadent