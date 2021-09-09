Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Trouble for Telenor in selling up Myanmar business

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 9/9/2021
Comment (0)

Exiting Myanmar following the country's February army coup is proving tricky for Norway's Telenor.

The military junta is reluctant to approve the deal, which requires approval from both the military-controlled Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Myanmar Investment Commission.

In July, Sigve Brekke's telco announced a $105 million sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Telenor Myanmar to Beirut-based investment company M1 Group.

It is a firesale price, given Telenor has invested roughly $1 billion in its operations in the country since being granted a license in 2013.

Telenor already had booked a loss of $750 million from winding up its Myanmar business in its earnings in May, declaring the unit "fully impaired."

Norway's government, which owns a 54% stake in Telenor, is coming under pressure to cancel the sale and look for other prospective buyers.

Telenor Myanmar is one of the country's four main telecoms companies, with 19 million customers out of a population of 55 million.

Lebanese takeaway

The junta appear particularly loath to approve the sale to the group founded by Lebanese brothers Najib and Taha Mikati.

This is both out of a distaste for their closeness to the Syrian government and a reluctance to have the country's infrastructure controlled by actors from the Middle East.

Najib Mikati is Lebanon's prime minister designate, and served in the office on two prior occasions.

In an attempt to back their case, the M1 Group has pledged to spend $330 million in the next three years to expand the Myanmar telecom business, a rare move given the rush of most international investors to exit the country.

M1 has a pre-existing telco footprint in the country: It is a major shareholder in Irrawaddy Green Towers, which owns 4,000 towers across the country servicing the military-owned telco operator Mytel.

Interestingly, the distaste for the Mikati brothers' potential purchase is shared even by the military regime's democratic opponents.

A group of 464 civil society groups from Myanmar wrote an open letter to Gunn Waersted, chair of Telenor Group's board, calling on him to halt the sale.

Telenor said in July that as part of the deal it would transfer call records of its 18 million subscribers to the new owners.

"The handover will include all assets, equipment, contracts and will also include call data records in accordance with the licence obligations," the company has said.

Rights activists say these records of who called whom, when and where, would put the company's customers in unprecedented danger if it fell into the junta's hands.

Experts say Telenor may very well find itself caught up in thorny arguments over whether the subscribers enjoy GDPR protections under EU law.

Telenor Group has argued that Telenor Myanmar is the sole data controller and processor for the subscriber data.

But courts may find the group office exerted some influence on data processing decisions of its subsidiary, thus making it a joint controller – and bringing EU data protection rights into play.

Norway's Minister for Trade and Industry, Iselin Nybø, has distanced himself from Telenor's exit from the country, replying that Telenor's investment and operations were the responsibility of the company's board.

However, with Norway approaching parliamentary elections next week, and incumbent Prime Minister Erna Solberg seeking a third term, it is unlikely that the state-owned operator's hasty exit will spark no domestic political repercussions.

Potential alternative buyers could include Chinese companies, a decision which would win the approval of the military government, or Telenor's Qatar-backed rival Ooredoo Myanmar.

Ooredoo and Telenor overcame their rivalry to release a joint statement decrying recent vandalism of the nation's mobile infrastructure, saying the acts appeared to be coordinated.

Amid the controversy, Telenor Myanmar announced several changes to its management team last week, including new heads for its sales and distribution and central marketing divisions.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE