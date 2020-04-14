Former Verizon exec tapped to head up Ting Internet and TV

TORONTO, Canada – Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) and provider of fiber Internet, is excited to open a new chapter today as Neil Shah joins the company as VP of Product. In this role, Shah will own the Ting Internet and TV product vision and roadmap, leading a world-class team charged with balancing customer needs and business impact.

Shah brings more than 15 years of experience running multi-billion dollar product and design P&L and leading the way on TV product. He will head a team dedicated to providing access to the open Internet, better Internet infrastructure to keep communities connected, and innovative TV products that honor the new cord-cutting reality.

Shah joins Ting from his previous role as Head of Design at Verizon, where he created the Design and User Experience practice to drive business transformation within the $14B Verizon Consumer Markets business unit. Prior, he architected the design and communications systems of the Venmo product and brand, helping to navigate it through a $1B acquisition by PayPal. His early career includes award-winning agency work for global brands including HSBC, Microsoft and Condé Nast.

Shah is a Board member for Customer Experience at Rutgers University, an advisor to early-stage startups, and speaks internationally to increase the awareness of talent diversity and collaborative processes as vehicles to accelerate business goals. He holds multiple patents in AI-driven interfaces, is the co-founder of critically acclaimed creative lab Wildlife Control, and a Grammy-nominated music producer.

Shah is based just outside New York City where he will work with colleagues at Ting's offices in Toronto, across the U.S. and around the world.

Read the full release here.

