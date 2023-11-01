Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Highline grows subscribers 56% with Calix Revenue EDGE

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that broadband service provider (BSP) leader Highline is leveraging Calix Revenue EDGE™ managed services to accelerate growth. In 2022 Highline increased subscribers by 56 percent, doubling the subscribers using Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems. Over the next five years, Highline plans to continue growing across Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. By leveraging Revenue EDGE—including Calix Cloud®, GigaSpire BLAST systems, and managed services—Highline easily builds subscriber experiences that increase loyalty and differentiate in competitive broadband markets. The subscriber experience is core to Highline's growth strategy. In 2022, Highline launched ProtectIQ® home network security and ExperienceIQ® advanced network controls to all subscribers, furthering their mission to provide safe and exceptional Wi-Fi experiences. Both managed services are easily accessed in the Highline-branded mobile app, built on the personalized Calix CommandIQ®. Highline added these managed services at no extra charge for all subscribers that use a GigaSpire BLAST. They now protect subscribers from approximately 20,000 monthly digital threats.

To help spread the word about their new app and managed services, the Highline marketing and customer support teams engaged with Calix Premier Customer Success (Premier Success). They met with customer success managers (CSMs) biweekly to focus on best practices that drive high app adoption. By the end of 2022, 95 percent of new subscribers and 53 percent of their total subscribers were on the BSP-branded app. Highline subscribers responded with excitement. Their customer satisfaction (CSAT) rating soared in 2022, ending the year at 93—well above their goal.

Highline leadership created a formula for the successful launch of managed services that increased subscriber satisfaction and contributed to rapid business growth by:

  • Reducing time to market to seamlessly launch new managed services. Because Highline uses the Revenue EDGE platform, their team has access to launch support like deep marketing analytics and agency-quality materials that help reduce time to market tremendously. Highline worked with Calix CSMs to leverage the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) from the Calix Market Activation Program (MAP) to easily produce agency-quality marketing materials designed to communicate the benefits of managed services.
  • Increasing CSAT rating by 12 percent thanks to regular measurement and actionable feedback. As Highline introduces new services, subscriber feedback is more important than ever. Highline developed a proprietary CSAT survey based on a 1-4 rating that encourages subscribers to share detailed feedback. They distribute it early and often—after installation and truck rolls. Highline ended 2022 with a rating of 93,eight points over their goal.
  • Driving more than half of subscribers to the new app in less than a year. The Highline team immediately saw how managed services improved the new subscriber experience from early feedback. This informed their tailored approach to introducing these services to their legacy GigaSpire BLAST subscribers. Working with CSMs, Highline launched sweepstakes that engaged subscribers on the Highline app. As a result, more than half of the BSP's subscribers were on the app using managed services by the end of the year.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE