Ericsson is taking action to accelerate cloud profitability

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is continuing to execute on its revised strategy in segment Cloud Software and Services. As outlined at the recent Capital Markets Day, key priorities include limiting subscale software development, accelerating automation to lower deployment and maintenance efforts and changing focus from market share gains to profitable business.

With the revised Cloud Software and Services strategy, Ericsson is laying the foundation to turn the segment around. The target is to reach break-even in full-year 2023 on EBIT/EBITA level with gradual improvements towards long-term attractive profitability.

