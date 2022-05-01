"
SD-WAN

FluidOne acquires SAS Global Communications

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/5/2022
Comment (0)

Cloud solutions provider FluidOne has announced it has acquired SAS Global Communications – a provider of SD-WAN enabled global hybrid networks.

SAS is known for deploying and managing SD-WAN networks in over 65 countries, serving over 150 customers with over 1,000 employees.

Russell Horton, FluidOne CEO said: "Through the acquisition process we have met key members of their team and referenced their top clients, and been really impressed with their experience, values and the level of service delivered.

"With their strength in serving larger mid-market and enterprise customers and complementary services, the FluidOne board and I saw a great fit to our connected cloud solutions strategy, broadening the offering to our combined customers."

FluidOne was established in 2006 and supports 1,150 customers including 200 channel resellers with services in SD-WAN, cybersecurity, IT managed services and mobile.

The acquisition of SAS builds on the acquisition of PSU Business Technology Limited (PSU) in October 2020 and the investment in Cyber Security Associates Ltd (CSA) in November 2020, a dedicated cyber security consultancy and managed services specialist.

This has, according to FluidOne, created a £60m revenue group with 240 staff serving 1,300 customers and resellers.

SAS Global Communications chairman Colin Mattey added: "Our teams are already working on joint bids, including offering cyber security services from CSA to complement our hybrid-network solutions.

"The SAS management team have been working on joint strategy planning with the FluidOne team and we can see that there is a great fit for the future of SAS customers and staff."

