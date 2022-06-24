Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Eurobites: A1 Telekom Austria opts for VMware's SD-WAN wizardry

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/24/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange Spain cuts deal with DAZN; London mayor tackles digital exclusion; Italian hacking job raises Google's hackles.

  • A1 Telekom Austria Group has turned to VMware's SD-WAN knowhow to hook up its seven sites in central and eastern Europe. The managed service, says A1, not only covers network hardware, but also the implementation and management of the network. As part of the rollout, A1 is introducing a "competence center" for SD-WAN, offering proactive monitoring on all services, multilingual 24/7 support with reaction times of under 15 minutes and 99.9% availability.

  • In other A1 news, the operator has teamed up with think-tank Economica to present a study which aims to demonstrate the positive economic effects generated in Austria by A1's operations and investments. Among other niche conclusions, the study concluded that every 155th euro generated in Austria is generated by A1.

  • Orange Spain has signed a deal with sports streaming company DAZN, bringing DAZN's fare – including its coverage of La Liga soccer – to the Orange TV platform. Pricing is yet to be announced. In December, DAZN acquired the domestic rights to 175 La Liga matches for the next five seasons, adding this prestigious competition to other high-end soccer sources such as England's Premier League as well as its coverage of motor sports and boxing.

  • The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has launched a scheme that seeks to tackle digital exclusion in the UK capital by supporting up to 75,000 people over three years in their attempt to get online. The service will try to persuade large organizations to donate unwanted phones and laptops to be refurbished for those who need them, which will be combined with free or low-cost mobile connectivity as well as training courses. According to the mayor's office, an estimated 270,000 Londoners have no access to the Internet or digital access at all, with a further 2 million having very limited use.

  • Hacking tools created by Italy's RCS Lab were used to snoop on Apple and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, according to a Google report cited by Reuters. RCS Lab, which claims various European law enforcement agencies as customers for its software, maintained that its offerings comply with European rules.

  • Vodafone Portugal is offering its customers two weeks' worth of unlimited mobile data this summer, between June 27 and September 18, but they need to book which two weeks they want via the My Vodafone app before July 9.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

