Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Synacor and Qumu call off the marriage

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/30/2020
Comment (0)

Almost six months after striking an all-stock deal to merge, Synacor and Qumu have called off the deal.

The companies on Monday announced the "mutual termination" of a deal originally billed as a "merger of equals" designed to help the combined company take a serious run at the enterprise services market.

At the time, they touted the idea of combining Qumu's Enterprise Video platform with Synacor's Cloud ID Identity & Access Management and its Zimbra-branded email and collaboration system (Synacor acquired Zimbra in 2015).

Before killing a deal that would have given Synacor stockholders 64.4% ownership of the combined company, Synacor and Qumu foresaw the duo driving more than $120 million in annual revenue on a pro forma basis. The deal also would have put Synacor in a position to tie together Qumu's focus on the Global 2000 and Fortune 500 market with its own base of more than 4,000 business, government, service provider, content provider and publisher customers.

According to the terms of a termination agreement that has been approved by the boards of both companies, Minnesota-based Qumu will fork over $250,000 immediately and has agreed to pay Synacor an additional $1.45 million if Qumu inks a binding acquisition deal within 15 months that is ultimately consummated.

Synacor and Qumu didn't go into deep detail on why they got cold feet and severed ties other than to say they decided it was best for both companies to go it alone.

"We mutually concluded after careful consideration that it would not be prudent to continue to pursue the combination and integration of our companies," Synacor Chairman Kevin Rendino and Qumu Chairman Neil Cox said in a joint statement. "We are confident this is the right decision for our shareholders, our customers and our employees. This decision will ensure each of Synacor and Qumu can dedicate the resources and focus to pursue opportunities in their respective industries and businesses."

With the deal now scuttled, Buffalo, New York-based Synacor will continue on with its focus on cloud-based authentication services for TV Everywhere apps and other video streaming services, email and collaboration products and startup pages and portals backed by advertising. Synacor's content and service provider customers include HBO, Dish Network/Sling TV, YouTube TV, T-Mobile, Atlantic Broadband, CenturyLink, Google Fiber, Grande Communications, GCI, Viasat, Telus, TDS and WideOpenWest, among others.

Synacor, which has been transitioning itself to become a more SaaS-focused business, posted first-quarter 2020 revenues of $20.6 million, down from $31.8 million when the loss of the AT&T.net portal business was included, and down from $22.5 million with the AT&T piece excluded. Synacor's net loss widened to $4.5 million (11 cents per share) compared to a net loss of $2.2 million (6 cents per share) in the year-ago period. Synacor ended the quarter with $8.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company stressed in May that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been limited to its publisher advertising line of business, resulting in a sharp reduction in March revenue.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE