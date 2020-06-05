Fujitsu intros SDN-based design, planning tool

RICHARDSON, Texas – Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today announced that the industry’s first multi-vendor network design and planning tool for Open ROADM networks has been selected by a Tier One service provider. FUJITSU Network Virtuora PD, an SDN-based application, optimizes and simplifies planning, design, and testing of optical networks that conform to Open ROADM specifications.

As service providers strive for greater accuracy, cost efficiency and scalability — particularly with regard to critical communications infrastructure that is now more important than ever — they need advanced tools that ensure interoperability and peak performance. Virtuora PD enables closed-loop multi-vendor network design and deployment with capacity planning; and a unified view of planned and deployed networks.

Virtuora PD accesses a set of common network characteristics from multiple vendors’ equipment to align with service provider business processes. As a result, service providers can speed up the overall process of network design and deployment; reduce errors with zero touch provisioning; and drive out operational inefficiencies with tightly integrated Operations Support Systems (OSS) tools.

“As a contributing member of the Open ROADM Multi-Source Agreement (MSA), Fujitsu is committed to the core principles of multi-vendor, software-enabled Open ROADM ecosystems,” said Francois Lafontaine, vice president and head of the software business at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “Virtuora PD is a key component in enabling open networks, helping providers overcome the disadvantages of proprietary architectures.”

