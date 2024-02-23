Sponsored By

Vodafone Idea launches open RAN pilot in India with Mavenir

Vodafone Idea and Mavenir are in advanced commercial phase of open RAN deployment before going for large scale rollout.

Gagandeep Kaur

February 23, 2024

2 Min Read
Red and blue neon 'open' sign.
(Source: Super Straho/Unsplash)

Open radio access network (RAN) vendor Mavenir has announced that it is in the midst of the commercial phase of open RAN deployment for Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest service provider. The deployment started in September 2023 and is carrying live commercial traffic before the pre-decided large-scale rollout.

"The pilot marks the first O-RAN-compliant deployment into Vodafone Idea’s network, utilising the N78 and N258 millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum bands and B1 supporting NSA architecture," says the press release. 

As part of this deployment, Mavenir will provide an end-to-end cloud-native open RAN system, including a Distributed Unit (DU) solution based on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, OpenBeam Radios, Centralized Unit (CU), Remote Radio Unit (RRU) and RAN software capabilities. It will also use Red Hat OpenShift, a hybrid cloud application platform using Kubernetes.

"This Open RAN deployment, delivered through Mavenir’s innovation and joint technological, strategic initiatives, is in sync with our technology transformation roadmap and the enriched vendor ecosystem. Working in partnership with solution of Mavenir, we see a major role ahead for open RAN technology in delivering the network enhanced capabilities, better TCO and open interfaces that will push the industry forward in new ways," said Jagbir Singh, Vodafone Idea's CTO, in a press release.

According to media reports, Airtel has also conducted an open RAN trial and plans to deploy the technology at 2,500 sites before scaling it. However, Indian telcos have largely ignored open RAN in the initial 5G deployments. The top two telcos, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, launched 5G in October 2022. Together, they have more than 100 million 5G subscribers and have almost covered the entire country. Open RAN is said to bring down deployment costs, besides other benefits.

Vodafone Idea is under massive debt and would want to go for the most cost-optimal option to deploy 5G. It is yet to start offering 5G services, and the company’s CEO recently mentioned that it will launch 5G later this year. Vodafone Group, which owns a 32.3% stake in the company, is also deploying open RAN in several countries, including Romania. 

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Frontier's headquarters in Dallas.
FTTX
Fiber focus helps Frontier return to 'sustainable growth'
Fiber focus helps Frontier return to 'sustainable growth'

Feb 23, 2024

Amazon's headquarters
Telecoms Software
AWS brings out the big guns in battle of network API platforms
AWS brings out the big guns in battle of network API platforms

Feb 23, 2024

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: USDA awards $42M for Florida broadband
The Buildout: USDA awards $42M for Florida broadband

Feb 23, 2024

Optus shop front.
Finance
Optus network crash cost the company $40M
Optus network crash cost the company $40M

Feb 23, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband