Mari Silbey, senior director at US Ignite, returns to the podcast to discuss how service providers can access government funding for open RAN deployments. She also explains how more supplier diversity and changes to network operating models could benefit telcos' bottom lines.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

State of the open RAN market in North America (03:56)

New revenue and operating efficiency opportunities for service providers from open RAN (05:23)

Testing and interoperability challenges to deploying open RAN (06:07)

Funding challenges for open RAN and funding opportunities from groups like the National Spectrum Consortium (12:57)

Topics Silbey will discuss during her panel at the Open RAN North America event in Dallas, Dec. 6-7 (15:40)

Update on NTIA grants for wireless research and development* (21:08)

US Ignite's work with the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program (21:18)

*Editor's Note: Timing is everything: This podcast was recorded 24 hours before the Biden Administration's announcement that an additional $13 million in funding from the Wireless Innovation Fund has been awarded to "support the development of open and interoperable wireless networks."

