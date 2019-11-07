Sprint Launches 5G NR on 2.5GHz Across 700,000 People in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Sprint's (NYSE: S) on-the-go customers can now experience the power and performance of True Mobile 5G across the heart of Chicago. The next generation of wireless service is here, delivering coverage and mobility with blazing-fast download speeds for approximately 700,000 people. True Mobile 5G from Sprint is set to power new experiences for wireless customers, from gaming and entertainment services, to IoT and business applications.

Chicago is one of nine markets where Sprint is launching True Mobile 5G. In addition to the Windy City, Sprint 5G is currently available in areas of Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City and the company is expected to launch service in areas of Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. in the coming weeks. Sprint's True Mobile 5G network will cover approximately 2,100 square miles and 11 million people total across all 9 market areas, giving Sprint the largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the U.S.

"We're proud to give customers across the heart of Chicago their first truly mobile 5G experience," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "We're also excited about the tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation that Sprint 5G will bring across a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, insurance, transportation, hospitality and more."

True Mobile 5G from Sprint is available from the historic IL-64 in the north to Stevenson Expressway in the south, and as far as California Avenue in the west to the periphery of Lake Michigan in the east. Sprint 5G covers popular destinations such as Magnificent Mile, River North, Millennium Park, River Front, The Loop and Grant Park, as well as the neighborhoods of Gold Coast, Old Town, West Loop, Ukrainian Village, Medical Village, University of Illinois at Chicago, South Loop and more.

At the foundation of Sprint 5G is Massive MIMO, a breakthrough technology that dramatically improves network capacity. In Chicago, Sprint is using 64T64R (64 transmitters 64 receivers) 5G Massive MIMO radios from Samsung Networks. These radios support a feature called split-mode that enables Sprint to simultaneously deliver LTE Advanced and 5G New Radio (NR) service. Sprint's 5G Massive MIMO radios run on its 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum, and they are deployed on Sprint's existing 4G cell sites, providing a nearly identical footprint for both 2.5 GHz LTE and 5G NR coverage.

"Today in Chicago, we are excited to be supporting Sprint as they deliver 5G service to the people of this city," said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung's innovative 5G Massive MIMO solutions are a driving force behind the successful launch of Sprint's 5G mobile service, and the companies continue to join in pushing beyond the limits of legacy technologies to create new value across industries."

Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S)